Five Injured As Result Of Attack On Hroza In Serious Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people injured in a missile attack on Hroza in the Kharkiv region a week ago are still in hospital in serious condition.

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor's office, told Suspilne Kharkiv, Ukrinform reported.

"Five of the injured remain in hospital in serious condition," he said.

According to Chubenko, these people were near the epicenter of the explosion, they have multiple shrapnel wounds, closed and open fractures.

As reported, yesterday a 53-year-old victim of the missile attack on Hroza died in hospital.

59 civilians killed in attack onvillage

On October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, when a memorial service for a fallen soldier was taking place there. According to law enforcement, the invaders used an Iskander-M missile.

The SSU identified the two traitors who coordinated the missile strike. The perpetrators were two local residents - brothers who sided with the enemy during the occupation of the region.