Russia Acts As 'Unnecessary Link' In Ukraine's Grain Exports To International Markets Envoy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia acts as an 'unnecessary link' in the chain of Ukrainian grain supplies to international markets.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar in a commentary to Ukrinform, following the conference 'Perspectives of the Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Approach'.

“Now, it is important for us to convince international partners of the need to insure these vessels [sailing via alternative sea routes – Ed.], the need to order more grain from Ukraine, and thus create additional pressure on Russia, so that it does not block the use of the corridor itself, as agreed. If not, grain will be shipped without it [Russia – Ed.]. In fact, in this case, Russia is an unnecessary link in our grain supply chain to international markets,” Bodnar told.

In his words, negotiations on ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor are successfully ongoing.

“Currently, it [the grain corridor – Ed.] operates through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye. We hope the number of vessels will be growing,” Bodnar noted.

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, holding the conference in Ankara is an element of the policy for the promotion of President Zelensky's Peace Formula, as Point 2 of this formula relates to global food security.

“The Turkish side has the greatest experience in the implementation of mediation services, and the 'grain corridor' that had been in effect was the merit of the Turkish side. But, in this case, the aggressor state does not show constructiveness, it has its own goals, most likely the desire to replace our grain with its own and undermine the operation of the grain corridor as a whole in order to prevent Ukraine from functioning normally,” Bodnar stressed.

A reminder that, on October 10, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the new 'grain corridor' will soon be launched to export Ukrainian grain via Moldova to Romania.