Russians Shell Chornobaivka Again - One Killed And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon on October 12, the Russian army again shelled the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region. A man aged 71 was killed.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders are firing at local residents' homes. A man aged 71 was killed. He was hospitalized unconscious. But, unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital," the statement said.

A 70-year-old man was also injured. He was treated on the spot.

Child and man injured as invaders shell Bilozerka inregion

It is noted that dozens of houses in the village were damaged as a result of this and previous shelling. There is a partial power outage.

As reported, Russian troops shelled Chornobaivka, in the Kherson region, at night on October 12. An elderly man was killed.