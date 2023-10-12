Minister Galushchenko: Ukraine's Energy System Ready For Heating Season

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's energy system is ready for the autumn and winter period.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko at Kyiv International Economic Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The key thing is that the [energy] system is ready. Last winter we gained experience of how to hold the system amid attacks,” Galushchenko told.

In his words, emergency action protocols were worked out. Additionally, Ukraine's energy system was prepared for the winter period with regard to the protection of energy objects.

A reminder that Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) completed pipeline overhaul works as part of preparations for the autumn and winter period.