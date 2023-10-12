Azerbaijani People's Artist: Baku Autumn Project Is A Treasure Trove Of Talents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" Talent Contest is a
storehouse of talent and will undoubtedly give new names to our
musical art," renowned mugham singer People's Artist Alim Gasimov
told Trend Life at the promo event.
"Thirty five years ago I took part in the project and it left me
with the most pleasant memories. I am sure that the competition,
which covers five areas - vocals, choreography, original genre,
musical groups and composing, will become a bright event in the
cultural life of the country," said Alim Gasimov.
A gala concert "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will take
place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 3, at 19:00.
At the gala evening, Alim Gasimov and participant of The Voice
France Araz Gumbatli will perform in a duet with a song "Xəzərin
sahilində" (On the shores of the Caspian Sea).
The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast
Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and
the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general sponsor is
Nizami Boutique House. The author of the project and director is
Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina Hasanova.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.
and Milli.
