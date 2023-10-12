Serious Measures Have Been Taken To Equip MES Institutions Operating In Garabagh And East Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "With the special attention and care of Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, serious steps are being taken
towards equipping MES institutions operating in Garabagh and East
Zangazur, as well as military unit No. "H" with the most modern
equipment and machinery, as well as strengthening the material and
technical base," says Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov in his
official article, Azernews reports.
According to General, in accordance with the instructions of
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the activity of the
relevant structures of the Ministry was organized to ensure timely
notification of possible emergency situations in the territories
liberated from occupation and quick elimination of their
consequences:
"Starting from January 2021 MFA "Relevant forces have been
actively involved in demining operations in Aghdam and Fuzuli
districts. In order to speed up this work, the military unit No.
"H" of the Ministry's Special Forces established the Risk Rescue
Service".
Also in the post-war period the help to our citizens who needed
psychological support was organized. For this purpose, along with
psychologists invited from Turkiye, psychological support was
provided to the participants of the war, including veterans,
members of the families of Martyrs who had lost their relatives,
people who had suffered physical and moral damage from Armenian
terrorism, and their rehabilitation was ensured.
