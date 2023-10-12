We Witness Mass Destruction Of Human Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"As a result of Armenia's mines in Garabagh, we are witnessing a
mass destruction of human rights - from the right to return of
internally displaced persons to the right to health, work, and
children's rights," said Antonio Stango, Chairman of the Italian
Federation for Human Rights, who presented the report "The
devastating impact of mines on human rights" at the OSCE Human
Dimension Conference in Warsaw, Azernews reports.
The head of the human rights organization proposed to unite the
efforts of human rights activists and lawyers in order to prepare
comprehensive proposals on the use of international mechanisms to
compensate the victims of mines in Garabagh.
It should be noted that within the framework of the traditional
Warsaw conference, an event was held on "The impact of mine
aggression on basic human rights", organized by the Permanent
Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE.
