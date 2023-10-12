Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva Participates In Vienna Migration Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan
performs comprehensive and effective activities in the direction of
protection and monitoring of the rights of migrants and attaches
special importance to international partnership in this field, Azernews reports. On October 10-11, Ombudsman
Sabina Aliyev visited Vienna at the invitation of the International
Center for the Development of Migration Policy (ICMDP) to
participate in the 8th Vienna Migration Conference.
The conference aims to hold global discussions on migration,
bring together decision-makers and high-level parties on migration
management from Europe, Africa, and Asia, as well as
representatives of international organizations, non-governmental
organizations, media, and private sector active in regional and
global displacement, return, reintegration, and other relevant
fields. It aims to exchange ideas in the field of determining
positive experiences in this field and ways to solve the
difficulties they face.
Speaking at the conference, the Director General of the
Education and Culture Ministry, Mikhail Spindelegger, emphasized
the need for communication, cooperation between states, and the
implementation of joint projects and programs for the successful
implementation of migration policy, ensuring the rights of
migrants, improving their well-being, and effective integration of
society. Mikhail Shpindelegger, who brought the aims and objectives
of the center to the attention of the participants, emphasized that
the Vienna Migration Conference, which is an international platform
that contributes to the further expansion of cooperation in the
field of migration through the holding of inclusive discussions and
face-to-face meetings, is one of the most important international
events in this field, the requirements for migration policy, mutual
respect.
At the event, Austrian Federal Minister for Women, Family,
Integration and Media Susanne Raab, Head of the Migration
Department of the Ministry of the Interior of Turkiye Atilla Toros
and his deputy Hüseyin Kök, Special Ambassador of the United
Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for the situation in the
Central Mediterranean Vincent Kochetel, Greece's Migration and
Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, Swedish Migration Minister Maria
Malmer Stenergard, Head of Main Human Rights Department of
"Frontex" Jonas Grimheden and others spoke.
During the bilateral meeting with Mikhail Shpindelegger, the
Director General of the Education and Culture Ministry of Education
and Culture, within the framework of the conference, Ombudsman
Sabina Aliyeva discussed the activities of the institution in the
field of effective provision and protection of human rights and
freedoms and the restoration of violated rights, the changes made
to the Constitutional Law "On the Human Rights Commissioner
(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and informed about the
extension of the powers of the Commissioner as a result. It was
stated that the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan attaches special importance
to international cooperation in the field of human rights, and is a
member of national human rights institutions and international and
regional organizations of ombudsmen.
The ombudsman noted that as a result of Armenia's occupation and
ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijan, nearly one million
Azerbaijanis have been living as refugees and displaced persons in
Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, and the provision of their social,
economic, educational, and other rights has always been in the
spotlight.
Noting the importance of expanding international partnerships in
this area, the Ombudsman emphasized that the ongoing cooperation
with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serves to increase the
efficiency of activities in the field of migration, and will
contribute to the implementation of new approaches to the
protection of the rights of migrants belonging to vulnerable
population groups.
