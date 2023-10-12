Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva Participates In Vienna Migration Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan performs comprehensive and effective activities in the direction of protection and monitoring of the rights of migrants and attaches special importance to international partnership in this field, Azernews reports. On October 10-11, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyev visited Vienna at the invitation of the International Center for the Development of Migration Policy (ICMDP) to participate in the 8th Vienna Migration Conference.

The conference aims to hold global discussions on migration, bring together decision-makers and high-level parties on migration management from Europe, Africa, and Asia, as well as representatives of international organizations, non-governmental organizations, media, and private sector active in regional and global displacement, return, reintegration, and other relevant fields. It aims to exchange ideas in the field of determining positive experiences in this field and ways to solve the difficulties they face.

Speaking at the conference, the Director General of the Education and Culture Ministry, Mikhail Spindelegger, emphasized the need for communication, cooperation between states, and the implementation of joint projects and programs for the successful implementation of migration policy, ensuring the rights of migrants, improving their well-being, and effective integration of society. Mikhail Shpindelegger, who brought the aims and objectives of the center to the attention of the participants, emphasized that the Vienna Migration Conference, which is an international platform that contributes to the further expansion of cooperation in the field of migration through the holding of inclusive discussions and face-to-face meetings, is one of the most important international events in this field, the requirements for migration policy, mutual respect.

At the event, Austrian Federal Minister for Women, Family, Integration and Media Susanne Raab, Head of the Migration Department of the Ministry of the Interior of Turkiye Atilla Toros and his deputy Hüseyin Kök, Special Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for the situation in the Central Mediterranean Vincent Kochetel, Greece's Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, Head of Main Human Rights Department of "Frontex" Jonas Grimheden and others spoke.

During the bilateral meeting with Mikhail Shpindelegger, the Director General of the Education and Culture Ministry of Education and Culture, within the framework of the conference, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva discussed the activities of the institution in the field of effective provision and protection of human rights and freedoms and the restoration of violated rights, the changes made to the Constitutional Law "On the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and informed about the extension of the powers of the Commissioner as a result. It was stated that the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to international cooperation in the field of human rights, and is a member of national human rights institutions and international and regional organizations of ombudsmen.

The ombudsman noted that as a result of Armenia's occupation and ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijan, nearly one million Azerbaijanis have been living as refugees and displaced persons in Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, and the provision of their social, economic, educational, and other rights has always been in the spotlight.

Noting the importance of expanding international partnerships in this area, the Ombudsman emphasized that the ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serves to increase the efficiency of activities in the field of migration, and will contribute to the implementation of new approaches to the protection of the rights of migrants belonging to vulnerable population groups.