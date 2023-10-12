Musk foresees ‘civil conflict’ in Europe

(MENAFN) Renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk has voiced apprehensions regarding the European Union's immigration policies, suggesting that they may lead to internal conflicts. Musk's comments come in the wake of his recent visit to the United States southern border, where he weighed in on the contentious immigration debate in his adopted homeland.



Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk asserted, "If current trends continue, civil war in Europe is inevitable." His statement serves as a stark warning about the potential ramifications of the European Union's approach to immigration and its broader societal implications.



Musk's remarks were prompted by a thread initiated by Moscow-born British satirist and political commentator Konstantin Kisin. Kisin decried what he perceived as a concerning trend where some individuals were seemingly condoning acts of violence and terror perpetrated by proscribed terrorist organizations. He expressed alarm over instances where law enforcement appeared to stand by as these events unfolded in major European cities.



Kisin's specific reference was to recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which arose in the aftermath of a deadly incursion by Hamas into southern Israel. These demonstrations sparked a contentious discourse, with some residents of European nations focusing on condemning Israel for perceived mistreatment of individuals in the West Bank and Gaza. This emphasis, however, overshadowed condemnation of the killings and abductions of Israelis carried out by the Palestinian militant movement.



Musk's comments and Kisin's observations collectively highlight the deep-seated divisions and complexities surrounding immigration policies, political ideologies, and social attitudes within Europe. The ensuing debates underscore the importance of constructive dialogue and nuanced understanding in navigating such sensitive and multifaceted issues.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107232516