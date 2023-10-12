Lady Health Workers Announce Sit-In Over Salary Delays And Job Regularization

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Abdul Sattar
The Shaheen Union of Lady Health Workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister House in Peshawar. They are protesting against the delay in the regularization of their jobs and non-payment of salaries within fifteen days.
During a press conference at Takht Bhai Press Club, Akhtar Bibi, the Provincial Chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaheen Union of Lady Health Workers, and Nasira Bibi, the Joint Secretary and Chairperson of Mardan District, expressed the difficulties faced by lady health workers.
They pointed out that their job roles are being reduced to that of nurses, with lady health workers assigned to a lower-scale class four, which they consider a grave injustice.
Also Read: Debunking the Myth: Afghan Exodus and Peshawar's Trade Prospects
They raised concerns over the promotion of Lady Health Supervisors (LHS) to scale 16 while Lady Health Workers (LHW) have been neglected in this regard, highlighting the absence of fairness and equity in the decision.
Furthermore, the representatives of the Shaheen Union condemned a recent incident in which residents of Mansehra pelted stones at a polio vaccination team. They strongly denounced this cowardly act and demanded that the district administration of Mansehra take strict legal action against those involved. The union called for exemplary punishment to deter similar incidents in the future.
Hits: 0
MENAFN12102023000189011041ID1107232503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.