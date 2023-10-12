Lady Health Workers Announce Sit-In Over Salary Delays And Job Regularization

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Abdul Sattar

The Shaheen Union of Lady Health Workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister House in Peshawar. They are protesting against the delay in the regularization of their jobs and non-payment of salaries within fifteen days.

During a press conference at Takht Bhai Press Club, Akhtar Bibi, the Provincial Chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaheen Union of Lady Health Workers, and Nasira Bibi, the Joint Secretary and Chairperson of Mardan District, expressed the difficulties faced by lady health workers.

They pointed out that their job roles are being reduced to that of nurses, with lady health workers assigned to a lower-scale class four, which they consider a grave injustice.

They raised concerns over the promotion of Lady Health Supervisors (LHS) to scale 16 while Lady Health Workers (LHW) have been neglected in this regard, highlighting the absence of fairness and equity in the decision.

Furthermore, the representatives of the Shaheen Union condemned a recent incident in which residents of Mansehra pelted stones at a polio vaccination team. They strongly denounced this cowardly act and demanded that the district administration of Mansehra take strict legal action against those involved. The union called for exemplary punishment to deter similar incidents in the future.

