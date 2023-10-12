Zelensky says Ukraine’s forces stand firm in Avdiivka

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Leader Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukrainian forces were “holding our ground” in Avdiivka, following Moscow stated it had revised its point in the frontline eastern city.



The town in Donbas holds both symbolic and strategic significance for Kyiv. It is situated in close proximity to the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, which was captured by separatist forces in 2014.



“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground,” Zelensky declared on social media, posting images from the frontline city.



“It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end,” he mentioned.



“Our defenders are courageously holding the defense: they have repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area,” Andriy Kovalev, representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in televised remarks.



The Russian defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces had strengthened their position near Avdiivka.



Avdiivka, which was home to approximately 31,000 residents before the conflict, is primarily known for its large coke plant. According to local authorities, there are currently about 1,600 civilians remaining in the area.



Avdiivka’s mayor, Vitaliy Barabash stated on television: “We withstood everything, we held our positions, all the attacks were repulsed. In some places (we) even tried to counterattack.”

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107232502