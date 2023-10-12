IEA Warns: Oil Markets Into Great Risks Due To Geopolitical Escalations In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Thursday that the sharp escalation resulting from the geopolitical dangers in the Middle East would put oil markets into great risks.

The (Oil Market- October) report published by the Paris-based agency, said that the sharp escalation in the Middle East, which represents more than a third of global seaborne oil trades, put the markets on the "brink of the abyss".

The report confirmed that the sudden attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th " motivated traders to increase a risk premium price to USD 3-4 per barrel at the opening of the markets", while prices have stabilized since then, with standard Brent crude futures trading at about USD 87 per barrel.

IEA clarified that although there is no direct impact on the financial offer, markets will remain severely affected as the crisis continues.

The report stressed that the conflict in the Middle East " is uncertain and the events are evolving rapidly, the International Community will focus intensely on risks that threatens Oil flows in the region".

IEA will continue monitoring oil market closely and it is ready to act if necessary to ensure that markets maintain adequately supplied, the report noted.

Oil prices had already risen to nearly USD 98 per barrel mid-September after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary production cuts until the end of the year, and the drop in crude oil stocks and distillate to exceptionally lower levels.

The IEA Oil Market Report is one of the world's most authoritative sources of data, forecasts and analysis on the global oil market - including detailed statistics and commentary on oil supply, demand, inventories, prices and refining activities as well as oil trade for the IEA and selected non-IEA countries. (end)

