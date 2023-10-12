(MENAFN- Baystreet) United Auto Workers Expand Strike At Ford's U.S. Facilities

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has expanded its strike action against Ford Motor Co. (F), with unionized workers walking off the job at the automaker's Kentucky truck plant.

The union's leadership said expanding the strike to the truck plant is aimed at inflicting maximum financial pain on Ford.

The Kentucky facility is Ford's largest manufacturing plant in the world with nearly 9,000 workers onsite. The truck facility generates $25 billion U.S. in annual sales for the company.

The Kentucky plan is where Ford manufacturers its popular F-series pick-up trucks, an important profit generator for the automaker.

The Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are also built at the Kentucky facility.

The latest job action brings the total number of Ford workers now on strike to 17,000. A total of 33,000 autoworkers are on strike at the Big Three U.S. vehicle manufacturers that also includes General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA).

Ford responded to the escalated strike action by saying that it has put forward the best offer of the three automakers to the UAW's bargaining team.

The stock of Ford has increased 6% over the last 12 months to trade at $12.25 U.S. per share.

