Mckinsey & Company Highly Ranked In Eighth Consecutive POI 2023 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinsey & Company today announced that Periscope by McKinsey , a suite of marketing and sales analytics solutions that help companies drive sustainable revenue growth, has received five Best-in-Class distinctions in the eighth edition of the annual POI 2023 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama report.



In this report the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) identifies technology and services from vendors that deliver valuable and actionable insights to improve lasting commercial performance for Retail and CPG businesses.

Periscope earned Best-in-Class awards in five functional areas:



Collaboration - External

Financial Orientation & Simulation

Global Deployment

Revenue Growth Management (RGM) Suite RGM User Experience



Periscope was cited in the POI report for its:



Promotion Cycle: Periscope's depth of experience of the promotion cycle gives it a hands-on understanding of what concerns retailers and manufacturers.

Depth of Expertise: This is an asset and strength in Periscope's RGM, pricing, and assortment, while industry expertise enables it to focus on strategy, marketing and trade effects.

Quality of Analytics: This is an anchor in the Periscope offering, and when rooted in its expertise creates a dynamic solution for the industry, enabling integrated price and promotion optimization. The advanced analytics experience combines power with simplicity in its delivery of capabilities. Promotion Advisor: This is a differentiator which offers unique collaboration between retailer and manufacturer.

The ability to deliver mutually beneficial trade promotions remains a key challenge facing retailers and manufacturers alike. According to the report:“The Periscope by McKinsey platform brings together intellectual property, prescriptive analytics, cloud-based tools integrated with enterprise systems, and support & training by a team of experts. This unique combination helps clients drive revenue growth...Periscope leverages its IP (from McKinsey as well as their extended network of trusted partners) and technology to enable transparency into big data, actionable insights, and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement and a sustainable increase in return on sales (RoS). With a strong global footprint, their portfolio of solutions includes Insight solutions, Marketing solutions, Customer Experience solutions, Category solutions, Pricing solutions (B2B and B2C), Performance solutions, and Sales solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client success service and custom capability-building programs.”

Zachary John, Partner & Leader of Periscope by McKinsey, McKinsey & Company

“The retail and manufacturing sectors continue to face volatility and market challenges. In this context, successfully optimizing pricing and promotions to deliver revenue growth is far from straightforward. Achieving profitable growth requires deep insight, strong predictive ability, and an agile, holistic approach. That's where Periscope excels with its ability to drive smooth collaboration between manufacturers and retailers, delivering AI-driven insights that rapidly and sustainably transform their commercial operations.”

Emily Reasor, Senior Partner & Global Pricing Leader, McKinsey & Company

“It's an honor to be recognized as leaders in this report for the eighth consecutive year. The high placement speaks to the quality of our platform, and the team's commitment to help our CPG and retail clients across the globe drive increased competitiveness and revenue growth management – even amid one of the most sustained periods of uncertainty in years.”

The POI 2023 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama Report can be accessed here .

About Periscope® by McKinsey

Founded in 2007, and now a part of the McKinsey Marketing & Sales Practice, the Periscope® by McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics, and cloud-based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (largely from McKinsey but also from other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into big data, create actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and typically sustain a 2–7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions, and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability-building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit .

About Growth, Marketing & Sales, McKinsey & Company

McKinsey Growth, Marketing & Sales delivers innovation at scale and growth transformation at speed to help solve the toughest challenges that stand in your way.

We bring the best of McKinsey – growth strategy, marketing and sales expertise, business building, and tech-enabled solutions – to help you elevate growth.

Our integrated approach brings together all of McKinsey's capabilities and experience, fueled by advanced analytics – e.g., growth mapping, predictive customer experience, pricing, performance marketing, and commercial growth. We put this actionable intelligence in your hands so you can sustain growth and get your organization future ready.

About the report

To access the full POI 2023 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama report, receive comp passes to upcoming POI events including the POI Fall Hybrid Summit, November 8-10, 2023, have access to the quarterly POI Manufacturer Connect Share Group and more, join POI as a member.