Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Projected To Reach $83 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialNewsMedia News Commentary - Significant influences driving the CAR T-cell therapy market is a rising demand for model therapeutics for treatment of cancer, increase in prevalence of cancer and an escalating awareness of CAR T-cell therapy medicines. The CAR T-cell therapy market is currently going through a rapid expansion, owing to rapidly expanding clinical trial activities and recent commercialization of CAR-T cell therapy, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion and flourishing opportunities. The rise in awareness and upsurge in approvals of new CAR T-cell therapies and promising advanced drugs present in pipelines are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion for the global CAR T-cell therapy market in the near future. Some of the benefits of CAR T-cell therapies over conventional drugs, include the destruction of cancer cells using patients' immune system, early recovery, and shortened treatment time. In addition, CAR T-cell therapy survives for a long time in the body, as they have the ability to recognize and target cancer cells even if the cancer relapses. According to a report released by Precedence Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at US$ 12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit US$ 83.78 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Further, an additional report by Allied Market Research stated the global car t-cell therapy market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCPK:RGBP), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), GSK plc (NYSE:GSK), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).



Precedence Research added:“The growth of global cell therapy market is attributed to the rising incidents of chronic disorders and infections. In addition, the growing cases of diabetes are also boosting the market growth. As per the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Altas, almost 573 million persons globally had diabetes in 2022, with the number anticipated to grow by 643 million by 2032 and 783 million by 2045. Moreover, the growing number of research studies and clinical trials are also boosting the growth of global cell therapy market. One of the key factors propelling the expansion of global cell therapy market is adoption of innovative and latest technologies. Furthermore, after the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the market for cell therapy is growing at a rapid pace. With over 900 companies working on advanced therapeutics around the world and around 1,000 cell or gene therapy clinical studies now conducted, the cell therapy market might see a surge in number of approvals. According to industry experts, up to 60 new cell therapies could be developed in the next few years, curing around 350,000 patients in the U.S. alone.”

Regen BioPharma, Inc. Receives First Phase of Confirmatory Study - Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCPK: RGBP ) has previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate its DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic while also identifying new, unexpected and potentially extremely useful findings in developing cell therapy treatments for autoimmune disorders.

The company has now received the first set of confirmatory data which demonstrates that T cells which express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and expressing siRNA for NR2F6 were successfully created. In addition, the siRNA that is designed into the CAR T-cell was very highly expressed. Subsequent studies will determine if the expression of NR2F6 mRNA is suppressed or enhanced as a result of the high expression of siRNA.

"This is a major accomplishment in moving this model forward into therapies because in order to test whether we can genetically manipulate NR2F6 levels, we have to be able to produce a CAR T-cell where we demonstrate expression of this siRNA," says Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Consultant to the company. "We are excited to see the results on NR2F6 expression. If it is inhibited, we will focus on using these DuraCAR cells as originally envisioned - to attack solid tumors. If it is enhanced, we will begin re-tooling these cells to treat autoimmune disorders."

"We are delighted to get our first dataset from an independent CRO which shows that the CAR T-cells are doing what we expect and look forward to the next set of data which will inform us about the disease areas, whether autoimmunity or cancer, we will focus on," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company. CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for RGBP at:

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN ) recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of approximately $27.8 billion.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome Horizon employees to Amgen and begin working together to serve even more patients around the world suffering from serious illnesses," said Robert A. Bradway, Amgen's chairman and chief executive officer. "We have strong momentum in our core business and the addition of Horizon will further position Amgen as a leader across a broader range of diseases."

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) recently announced new data from its virology research and development programs that will be presented at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15 in Boston. These latest data demonstrate the company's ongoing efforts to address the unmet medical needs of people and communities affected by HIV and COVID-19. Gilead will be presenting 16 abstracts, including real-world evidence, as the company continues to pursue the next wave of scientific discovery in virology.

"Gilead is committed to advancing transformational innovation in virology research and development that aims to help address unmet needs," said Frank Duff, MD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head Virology Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences. "At IDWeek 2023, we look forward to sharing our latest data with the broader community and discussing potential implications for the treatment of COVID-19 among some of the most vulnerable populations. In HIV we are pleased to share the latest data from long-term treatment studies, and new data that can help inform strategies to meet the needs of a range of people affected by HIV."

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK ) recently announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ojjaara (momelotinib) for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, including primary myelofibrosis or secondary myelofibrosis (post-polycythemia vera and post-essential thrombocythemia), in adults with anemia. Ojjaara is a once-a-day, oral JAK1/JAK2 and activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor. To date, it is the only approved medicine for both newly diagnosed and previously treated myelofibrosis patients with anemia that addresses the key manifestations of the disease, namely anemia, constitutional symptoms, and splenomegaly (enlarged spleen).4

Nina Mojas, Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Product Strategy, GSK, said: "The vast majority of myelofibrosis patients eventually develop anemia, causing them to discontinue treatments and require transfusions. Given this high unmet need, we are proud to add Ojjaara to our oncology portfolio and address a significant medical need in the community. We look forward to helping improve outcomes in this difficult-to-treat blood cancer."

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY ) announced new results of a pooled analysis of long-term extension (LTE) data from the pivotal Phase 3 TRuE-V program assessing Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream 1.5% in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo who previously experienced limited or no response to treatment at Week 24. These data were presented today in a late-breaking oral presentation (Abstract #6479; Session: D1T01: Late Breaking News) at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2023, held from October 11-14 in Berlin.

"We are excited by the TRuE-V LTE study data presented today during a late-breaking session at EADV. These long-term data highlight encouraging updates for an important sub-group of patients with nonsegmental vitiligo, those who initially showed limited or no response to treatment," said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & AutoImmunity, Incyte. "The pooled analysis builds on the positive LTE data previously presented at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting earlier this year and underscores the long-term potential of this treatment for people with vitiligo who are seeking repigmentation."

