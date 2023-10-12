Global Automotive Start-Stop System Market Hits $67.64 Billion In 2022, Poised For $98.36 Billion By 2028

The global automotive start-stop system market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a valuation of $67.64 billion in 2022. It is expected to continue its expansion, with an estimated market size of $98.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive start-stop systems are innovative features that automatically shut off a vehicle's engine when it is stationary and restart it when needed. These systems comprise components such as the engine control unit, 12V DC converter, battery, sensors, transmission system, and starter motor.

They play a crucial role in improving vehicle efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, lowering emissions of harmful pollutants, and enhancing the overall driving experience. As a result, automotive start-stop systems are widely utilized in motorcycles, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

Market Segmentation:

The global automotive start-stop system market is segmented based on component, fuel type, vehicle type, and distribution channel.

Component Insights:



Engine Control Unit

12V DC Converter

Battery

Neutral Position Sensor

Wheel Speed Sensor

Crankshaft Sensor Alternator

Fuel Type Insights:



Gasoline

Diesel

CNG Electric

Vehicle Type Insights:



Motorcycles

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Distribution Channel Insights:



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

Regional Breakdown:



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the global automotive start-stop system market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report. Key players include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Valeo, and others.

Key Questions Answered:

Key Attributes: