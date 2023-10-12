Ground Support Equipment Market Expected To Attain $13.32 Billion By 2031 | Demonstrating A 6.03% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ground support equipment market size was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2022 and is predicted to accentuate from USD 8.34 billion in 2023 to USD 13.32 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. Ground support equipment (GSE) is essential equipment used in airports to provide various services to aircraft during the intervals between flights. Its primary purpose is to ensure the safe and efficient operations of aircraft before departure and after arrival. GSE plays a crucial role in supporting airport operations, particularly in servicing aircraft within the terminal's apron area. Fortune Business InsightsTM presents this information in their report titled "Global Ground Support Equipment Market, 2023-2031." Get a Sample PDF Brochure: Leading Players Featured in the Research Ground Support Equipment Market Report :

AERO SPECIALTIES INC. (U.S.)

Cavotec SA (Switzerland)

Curtis Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Guangtai (China)

ITW GSE (U.S.)

JBT (U.S.)

Kalmar Motor AB(Sweden)

Mallaghan(Ireland)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (Japan)

Sojitz Aerospace Corporation (Japan)

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (U.S.)

TLD (France) Tronair (U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast CAGR 6.03% 2031 Value Projection USD 13.32 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 8.34 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 333 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By Power Source

By Ownership By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Ground Support Equipment Market Growth Drivers Increased Focus on Operational Efficiency Enhancement to Accentuate Market Growth Increase in Post-Pandemic Travel to Drive Ground Support Equipment Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

COVID-19 Impact:

Global Airlines Grappled Severe Financial Pressures Due to Reduced Number of Passengers

Airline companies globally experienced extraordinary financial strain and implemented drastic capacity reductions as a result of significantly reduced passenger numbers. Several carriers were forced to suspend operations entirely, with the possibility of permanent closure looming for some. These factors decreased the ground support equipment market share.

Segmentation:

Robust Market Growth for High-Capacity Lift Loaders to Meet Rising Demand in Cargo Transportation

Based on type, the market is classified into belt loaders, de/anti-icing vehicles, hi-lift loaders, lavatory service vehicles, passenger boarding lifts & steps, pushback tractors, tugs & tractors, water service vehicles, and others. Increasing R&D investments and growing cargo transportation drive market growth for high-capacity lift loaders.

Electric Vehicles Surges in Response to Environmental Concerns and Government Initiatives

The GSE market is divided into electric, hybrid, fuel cell vehicles (FCV), non-electric, and advanced GSE based on the power source. The electric segment is poised for growth owing to increasing demand for low-carbon emission products and the government's green initiatives.

Rising Demand for Cost-effective Solutions Propels the Growth of the Rental/Lease Segment

By ownership, the market is divided into new sales, used sales, and rental/lease. The rental/Lease segment is anticipated experience strong growth due to increased affordability and a surge in airport operations.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

. Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

. Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

. List of major industry players.

. Key strategies adopted by the market players.

. Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Get a Quote Now:

Drivers & Restraints:

Underground GSE Reduces Turnaround Time and Enhances Operational Efficiency in Airports

Airports are continually striving to optimize their operations by minimizing turnaround time and improving overall efficiency. The implementation of underground GSE has proven to be instrumental in reducing operational duration and alleviating equipment congestion at airports. The adoption of advanced GSE solutions plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the market.

However, the absence of proper charging stations and maintenance facilities can impede the widespread adoption and utilization of electric GSE and limit ground support equipment market growth.

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Market Due to Thriving Aviation Industry

North America emerges as the dominant market owing to its flourishing aviation industry, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of a multitude of airports. Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth. The region benefits from increasing investments from emerging economies and the rapid pace of urbanization.

Ask for Customization:

Competitive Landscape

OEMs Expand Global Presence through Airline Contracts

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) strategically pursue business expansion by securing contracts with airlines from various countries. For instance, in March 2023, Nexus Capital Management (U.S.) acquired Aviation Ground Equipment Corp. The acquired company will be integrated as a new entity under HDT Global.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Aircraft Model and Required GSE



Trends of GSE Manufacturers and Users



Market Volatility with Factors



Basic Information on Advanced GSE Ex. Mototok, TAXIBOT and others



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ground Support Equipment Market



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ground Support Equipment Market



Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact



Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVD-19 Pandemic

Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Ground Support Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Segmental Definitions



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type





Tugs & Tractors (TT)





Pushback Tractors (WT)





Passenger Boarding Lift & Steps (PBS)





Belt Loader (BL)





Hi-Lift Loader (HL)





De/Anti Icing vehicle (H)





Water Service vehicle (PW)





Lavatory Service Vehicle (LS)



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Source





Non-Electric GSE





Electric GSE





Hybrid GSE





Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV)



Advanced GSE



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Ownership





New Sales





Used Sales



Rental/Lease



Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific Rest of the World

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development:

November 2021- Rushlift GSE, a subsidiary of Doosan Industrial Vehicles U.K., signed a six-year agreement with Menzies Aviation, an airport ground services company, to supply GSE equipment. Under the agreement, the company leased 650 brand-new vehicles to Menzies Aviation's ground handling operations at Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

Read Related Insights:

Aircraft Seating Market to Worth USD 9.25 Billion by 2029 | With a 4.19% CAGR

Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market to Worth USD 68.67 Billion by 2029 | With a 10.32% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Ground Support Equipment Market



Avionics Market Demand

Aviation MRO Software Market Demand

Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Demand

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Demand

Flight Simulator Market Demand

Military Drone Market Demand

Rifle Scopes Market Demand

Marine Battery Market Demand

Space Sensors Market Demand

155mm Ammunition Market Demand

NATO C5ISR Market Demand

U.S. & U.K. Aerospace and Defense PCB Market Demand

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Demand



Aircraft Hangar Market Demand

Radar Link Market Demand

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Demand

Small Arms Market Demand

Radar Detector Market Demand Gallium Nitride Device Market Demand





Ground Support Equipment Market Ground Support Equipment Market Related Links