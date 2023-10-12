Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Medical Market Size To Reach USD 11,742.16 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Drivers: Growing use of VR for providing training to healthcare service providers

Use of VR for providing training to healthcare service providers without the need for an actual patient, such as in case of a surgeon getting trained on-job during a complicated surgery, is among some of the key factors driving preference and is a major driver for market revenue growth. This technology also helps Emergency Care Providers or 'ECPs' to learn how to appropriately carry out Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure without performing chest compressions on an individual having trouble breathing. Medical professionals can receive other beneficial training through VR, including learning about infectious disease control and human anatomy.

Restraints: Technical limitations in various healthcare facilities associated with implementation of Virtual Reality

Technical limitations in various healthcare facilities associated with implementation of VR could hamper market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. In some clinical settings, size of VR systems might limit smooth operation. Likewise, for certain healthcare facilities, resolution and specification of computer systems can restrict deployment. Also, as digitalization is still an emerging concept in the healthcare sector, especially in some developing and under developed economies, there is a lack of skilled professionals for operation of such systems.

Growth Projections

The global Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market size is expected to reach USD 3,975.0 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 31.1% over forecast period. Rising focus on pain management and benefits of VR for pain relief therapy and treatment is fueling revenue growth of the global VR in medical market. Pain treatment varies in complexity, and more intricate procedures may comprise a series of muscle, nerve, or drug therapies. VR is an effective means of treatment than some other methods as it reduces need for or use of medication. VR provides a relaxing, entertaining, interactive, and immersive environment to patients to make them feel refreshed and thus ease pain.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

During the coronavirus pandemic, researchers across the globe emphasized on use of innovative technologies, such as virtual reality for fast-tracking to curb the spread of disease. Virtual reality is advantageous for remote/far flung sites for exploring telemedicine, preparation, treatment, and regulating infections by delivering proper awareness to individuals about disease. This technology creates a platform to cut down face to face interaction of healthcare professionals with COVID-19 patients. Also, through live video streaming facility, VR aids to enhance surveillance systems on the current situation.

Current Trends and Innovations

Rising deployment of virtual reality in mental healthcare therapy and applications is another key factor boosting demand in the medical sector. According to a study, Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET) is proving to be very effective for behavioral treatment associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which affects around 3.6% of the adult population in the US. Distinctive symptoms of PTSD include anxiety, nightmares, flashbacks, and altered perception of reality. VRET aids to eliminate or reduce these symptoms by offering sensory and immersive atmosphere thus making people shift their attention from traumatic experiences.

Geographical Outlook

Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to presence of a large pool of patients, increasing focus on development of healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of diseases. Additionally, rising disposable income among individuals in countries in the region is expected to support Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Scope of Research