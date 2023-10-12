Belal Hamideh To Help The Victims Of California's Nearly One Truck Accident Fatality Per Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

As California Averages About One Truck Accident Fatality Every Single Day, Belal Hamideh Stands With Victims

- Belal HamidehLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Belal Hamideh, a truck accident attorney in Long Beach , has long helped victims who were injured in cases involving 18-wheelers, big rigs, etc. As California's truck accident fatality rate rises, Belal stands ready to help even more victims.According to the California Office of Traffic Safety , truck accidents involving fatalities have, in the most recent years of statistics available, numbered no less than 305. In 2019, that number went as high as 344. With 365 days in a year, that is nearly an accident every single day.The California OTS was designed to provide“innovative, evidence-based education and enforcement programs and technologies designed to improve road safety. The OTS evaluates all potential problems to make sure California addresses current and future traffic safety needs.”In all accident cases, Belal Hamideh conducts a thorough investigation to find the parties responsible. For cases involving trucks, many parties could be potentially liable. Drivers may be liable, but in past cases, the companies that hired the drivers were also liable, as were those who loaded a truck involved in an accident, those who worked on the truck, and other parties.In addition to serving as a truck accident lawyer in Long Beach , Belal Hamideh also represents clients who are injured in other vehicular accidents, on the job, and elsewhere.One of the“Top 40 Under 40” as selected by the National Trial Lawyers, he has successfully handled over 1500 cases for his clients.For more information about finding a commercial truck accident lawyer in Long Beach and surrounding areas, information regarding how can a truck accident lawyer help, and more, contact Belal Hamideh at (844) 245-2995.

