- Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands ResearchSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Headlands Research Continues Accelerated Growth with the Acquisition of Clinical Research Professionals , Further Expanding its Geographic ReachThe clinical research site specializes in multiple therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, neurology, and vaccines.Headlands Research, a leading multinational network of 17 clinical trial sites, today announced the acquisition of Clinical Research Professionals, an established site based in the metropolitan area of St. Louis, Missouri. The site's team brings more than 20 years of experience, including many highly accomplished principal investigators (PIs) across multiple therapeutic areas.“Our vision at Headlands Research is to make clinical research accessible to all individuals,” said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research.“With the addition of Clinical Research Professionals, we are not only expanding our participant reach but also gaining a sizable, mature research center with expert leadership. This allows Headlands Research to support more clinical trials, broaden and accelerate participant recruitment, and provide access to investigational therapies across a multitude of indications to a diverse, representative population.”“We are dedicated to collaborating with the most innovative, expert organizations, physicians, and clinical research professionals in order to improve lives through the advancement of medical therapies,” said Doug Grasse, CEO of Clinical Research Professionals.“By joining the Headlands Research family, we gain access to a suite of best-in-class platform capabilities and further our collaborative opportunities to better serve our community.”The addition of Clinical Research Professionals comes shortly after the acquisition of AMCR Institute. Headlands Research also recently launched one new clinical research site and acquired two additional established sites: Headlands Research Detroit serves multiple therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer's disease and vaccines; Headlands Research Eastern Massachusetts specializes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, and Clinvest Research specializes in chronic diseases including migraine and arthritis.To learn more about Headlands Research and its extensive network of research sites, visit , contact , or follow the company on LinkedIn .About Headlands ResearchHeadlands Research is a multinational integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large-volume recruitment of diverse and specialty patient populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research's principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse patients through its site databases and physician partnerships, Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5,000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at .Contact: Brittany KearnsPhone: 571-271-7211Email:

