James Carr Joins Metox As Chief Financial & Corporate Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) James' strategic leadership will be instrumental as we advance into full-scale commercial operations and build on the rapidly expanding market opportunity in front of us.” - Bud Vos, CEOHOUSTON, TEXAS, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MetOx International, Inc. (“MetOx”) today announced Mr. James Carr as its new Chief Financial and Corporate Strategy Officer, strengthening its rapidly expanding team. Carr brings a proven track record in corporate strategy and driving the growth of climate tech startups, skill sets that will be critical to MetOx as it continues to scale.



Most recently, Carr served as President of Generac Grid Services, a division of Generac Power Systems, Inc. Carr joined Generac through its acquisition of Enbala Power Networks, a venture-backed startup where Carr was CFO. Prior to Generac, Carr held CFO and strategy roles for several climate tech and high-growth companies across multiple industries. Carr's extensive experience also includes serving as a strategy consultant with LEK Consulting and as an M&A investment banker with Morgan Stanley. Carr earned his BA/MA in Politics & Economics from Oxford University.



“I've had the pleasure of working with James before and I know he will provide an immediate and meaningful impact on the growth trajectory of MetOx,” said CEO Bud Vos.“His strategic leadership will be instrumental as we advance into full-scale commercial operations and build on the rapidly expanding market opportunity in front of us.”



“MetOx's High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) wire made at scale will play a key role in achieving our decarbonization goals and in addressing critical power generation and distribution challenges,” added Carr.“I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative company with true game-changing potential at this exciting point in its development.”



MetOx is a US leader in HTS production using an enhanced and patented manufacturing process. Thanks to its efficiency and high power-carrying capacity, HTS can replace conventional copper wire in the grid. It is also a critical technology for a variety of high-field magnet applications, including advanced devices in medical diagnostics and nuclear fusion. MetOx is scaling its manufacturing to meet the increasing global demand for HTS wire and will open its new production facility in Houston, Texas later this year.



