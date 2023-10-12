Wunderkind Introduces AI-Generated Text Messaging Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WunderkindAI allows brands to conduct on-demand text campaigns using generative AI, increasing efficiency while maintaining customization and control

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wunderkind, the leading cross-channel performance marketing solution, today introduced an artificial intelligence-based text generation tool for on-demand text campaigns called WunderkindAI.The addition of this feature to Wunderkind's existing Text product allows brands to tap into the power of AI to generate copy for on-demand text messages with the click of a button, decreasing the time it takes to build and manage campaigns.With it, brands have the added option for the AI technology to create draft content of their text campaigns and messages for their review. There is no limit to the number of times users can ask the AI to regenerate the suggested text until satisfied, and of course users have the option to edit and finalize manually as well.WunderkindAI supports multiple types of user prompts, such as preferred brand voice and tone, length, brand name requirements, the order of the information they desire to convey, and even the language used (currently, French and English).Wunderkind clients can use WunderkindAI to communicate sales, new products, holiday promotions, product education, partnerships, exclusive offers, and much more. WunderkindAI supports both one-off messages, as well as recurring messages or series with all messages drafted upfront and ready to schedule with ease.The WunderkindAI tool gives brands a jumping-off point to begin their text campaign efforts. At every stage, marketing teams can edit, augment, and further customize any of the AI-generated content provided.“Whether it's writer's block, time constraints, or difficulty managing the intricacies of multiple campaign messages, marketers responsible for crafting engaging on-demand text messaging content have no shortage of challenges facing them even as demand for their output increases,” says Wunderkind VP of Product John Bates.“With WunderkindAI, brands can increase operational efficiencies with broad-scale text messaging development that turns hours into seconds, all with the same level of personalization, tone, and strategic focus expected.”Following this initial release, Wunderkind intends to expand the WunderkindAI capabilities in the near future to support MMS messaging, additional multi-language support, and conversational replies to text-based customer service requests, with the ultimate goal of offering an all-encompassing AI operational efficiency tool.About WunderkindWunderkind is a leading digital marketing platform that delivers performance marketing and advertising solutions to brands, publishers, and advertisers.Wunderkind's performance marketing solutions allow brands and retailers to scale marketing channels without relying on third-party cookies through proprietary identity management technology purpose-built for web, email, and text. By expertly tailoring, automating, and scaling brand-forward, one-to-one experiences, Wunderkind helps acquire new customers at scale and keep them loyal for life. Unlike any other company, Wunderkind guarantees revenue performance.Wunderkind's advertising product (WunderKIND Ads) delivers an unparalleled user-first ad experience across a curated list of top-tier publishers. High-impact ads are delivered in a non-intrusive and kind way, once a user disengages, resulting in happier users and higher returns for both advertisers and publishers.Discover how Wunderkind can drive efficient growth for your brand by visiting wunderkind.

