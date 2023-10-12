Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Avon, IN-Based Deken Benjamin Insurance Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANSDALE, PA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired Deken Benjamin Insurance Agency of Avon, Indiana. Terms were not disclosed.Michelle Benjamin, President of Deken Benjamin Insurance Agency, stated,“We are excited to bring Deken Benjamin Insurance Agency to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” She added,“we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”“We are pleased to welcome Deken Benjamin Insurance Agency,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition.“Michelle Benjamin, Office Head Stephanie Buster, and the entire Deken Benjamin team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our insurance agency portfolio with their expertise in the Indianapolis metro area.”About Union Bay AcquisitionUnion Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at .For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at .

