Hospitable Announces Integration With Google Vacation Rentals For Direct Booking Websites

Example of Hospitable Direct listing on Google Vacation Rentals

Short-term rental hosts can list their direct booking websites across Google Travel, Search, and Maps.

- Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder at HospitableSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitable , Inc, an Inc. 5000 company that develops industry-leading software to help short-term rental hosts save valuable time, has announced its latest advancement to increase direct bookings for hosts using its software. The company is proud to introduce its seamless integration with Google Vacation Rentals , designed to empower customers who are building direct booking websites through the Hospitable platform.After launching its direct booking solution, Hospitable is releasing several iterative improvements to its service offering.The latest of which allows Hospitable's customers to get in front of the millions of users worldwide who use Google to plan their travels.Property listings of Hospitable customers appear alongside organic search results on Google. Travelers can discover listings by browsing relevant keywords in Google Search, exploring destinations in Google Maps, or filtering for Vacation Rentals in Google Travel's dedicated lodging search.A fully immersive search experience allows travelers to filter search results by Price, Property type, Occupancy, and Amenities.Prospective guests are redirected to the host's direct booking website, built with Hospitable, to make a reservation with the host, meaning there are no 3rd-party Online Travel Agent (OTA) fees for the host or guest to pay.Hospitable's Direct solution allows hosts to break free from the rules, algorithms, and high service fees associated with 3rd-party OTAs. It allows them to build a short-term rental business of their own rather than one tied to the success and guest-focused policies of a restrictive 3rd-party platform.Creating a solid online presence is paramount for success in today's competitive hospitality landscape. This collaboration between Hospitable and Google Vacation Rentals signifies a significant milestone in providing individual property owners with cutting-edge tools to increase their online visibility and streamline the booking process for travelers."We are excited to unveil our partnership with Google Vacation Rentals," said Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder at Hospitable. "By incorporating Google Vacation Rentals into our platform, we enable short-term rental investors to tap into a wider audience and drive more direct bookings."

