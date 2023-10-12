​​Nerds On Site Protects SME Networks With SME Edge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cybersecurity service ends threat of data breach for small and medium enterprises

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD), a cybersecurity and mobile IT solutions company servicing the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the U.S., has developed SME Edge, a complete cybersecurity package that provides small-to-medium businesses comprehensive protection from the threat of data breaches. SME Edge verifies all connections in and out of offices, disallows internet traffic that has not been approved for enterprise use, and closes all network traffic loopholes, protecting against phishing, social engineering, and zero-day attacks. In light of October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Nerds On Site wanted to showcase its SME Edge package.SME Edge protects the Client's traffic in real-time. Any connection not previously approved will immediately fail. With no way in or out for non-approved connections, data is protected from exfiltration. SME Edge Clients have never had an incident of phishing or ransomware while under the service's network protection and enjoy a 0% breach rate of nearly three million devices globally. SME Edge also offers many verticals under its umbrella with specialized and tailored services, including LEGAL Edge and NFP Edge, and has even announced MUNICIPAL Edge, which provides a tailored version of the solution to town, city and metro regional government locations."Nerds On Site continues to focus on protecting our Clients from the ever-increasing number and types of cybercrime attacks," said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site.“We are especially proud of the comprehensive protection that we can offer all our small and medium enterprise Clients, including municipalities. With October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we think it is a great time for businesses of all types and sizes to assess and shore up their cyber protection.”SME Edge utilizes advanced AI built on Zero Trust protocols, delivering proven ransomware and phishing protection, even in the event that a phishing link is clicked. SME Edge protects against even the most sophisticated cyber attacks on systems and data and features Sovereign Data Custody, ensuring that the sensitive and critical data of the Client remains secure.About Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD):A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America. Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations is the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers, as Client testimonials reflect - nerdsonsite)Forward-Looking StatementsCertain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances, and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects,”“is expected,”“budget,”“scheduled,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“predicts,”“intends,”“targets,”“aims,”“anticipates” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

