EXOCEL BIO's GROUNDBREAKING STUDY PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF DRUGS IN DERMATOLOGY

DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ExoCel Bio , the premier manufacturer of medical grade, fully lab-tested and non-lyophilized pure exosomes, is proud to announce their study on exosomes and wound healing has been published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.The study, conducted by Dr. Marina Peredo, a board-certified dermatologist, and Dr. Shanthala Shivananjappa, presents a series of cases where patients were treated with exosomes after an aesthetic treatment or traumatic injury. Specifically, the doctors applied Exocel Bio's ExovexTM serum topically to patients post fractional non-ablative laser treatment, to a patient who suffered a dog bite, and made a comparison with PRP treatments.“These findings are invaluable to the progression of exosome treatments aesthetically and in wound healing,” says the Chief Medical Officer of ExoCel Bio, Dr. Roger Schechter.“It shows how exosomes are able to alleviate pain, scarring and more. We are thrilled to share our findings in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.”It was found that exosomes rapidly and dramatically accelerated recovery times for these patients with no adverse effects. For aesthetic treatments, exosomes provided minimal downtime and with post-surgical scarring, wound healing was sped up significantly.The full study can be found online at . The study is also being published in the December 2023 issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. ExovexTM is currently deployed to over 500 providers. To learn more, or find a provider, visitAbout ExoCel BioTM :Leveraging nanoparticle technology, Exocel BioTM has dedicated years of research to develop innovative, natural products that contain exosomes to deliver the highest performing topical serums on the market. ExovexTM products are designed to be applied to the skin in conjunction with facial, microneedling, energy based aesthetic devices, and other medical grade skin treatments, to accelerate recovery time and enhance treatment results. ExovexTM acts synergistically with medical aesthetic interventions to help alleviate skin discoloration, enhance tone and texture, as well as reducing the appearance of fine lines. To learn more visit###Contact: FGPR

