Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation Engages Dan Rene Communications For Conference Promotion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The League of Extraordinary Physicians

Conference Provides Physicians Key Resources to Establishing Direct Primary Care Practice

- Bob JacobsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the doctor/patient relationship today announced its partnership with Dan Rene Communications to promote the sixth Direct Primary Care (DPC) conference . Themed "The League of Extraordinary Physicians," this conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, from March 14 to March 16, 2024. Dan Rene Communications will play a pivotal role in driving turnout at the conference while highlighting the benefits of the DPC practice model for physicians and patients leading up to the event and beyond.Thousands of physicians nationwide have embraced the innovative Direct Primary Care practice model, often referred to as "concierge care at blue-collar prices." This membership-based model has gained popularity across various demographics, transcending geographic, cultural, and economic boundaries.At the conference, physicians will learn the“Nuts & Bolts” of DPC and gain valuable insights, best practices, and strategies for establishing a practice that operates independently of insurance and other third-party influences, ensuring enhanced clinical judgment and more time for patients.“I'm thrilled to be working with the Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation team again,” stated Dan Rene.“Direct Primary Care is revolutionizing medical care, and the D4PCF team is leading the way to introduce these solutions to empower physicians and provide better care and access for patients. It is a great opportunity to present a solution to complex problems on the front line of the healthcare industry.Direct Primary Care, often hailed as the antidote to physician burnout and the challenges of corporatized medicine, operates as an insurance-free model where patients pay a monthly membership fee. This fee provides patients with virtually daily access to a wide range of primary care services, reminiscent of the traditional town doctor, offering sick visits, checkups, and wellness training.Physicians quickly recognize the benefits of the Direct Primary Care Model. It eliminates the need for third-party payers like health insurance, enabling doctors to exercise their clinical judgment independently, reducing bureaucratic referral systems, or other requirements unrelated to patient care.“We are thrilled to be working with Dan Rene Communications to promote the Direct Primary Care model and the conference. For nearly a decade, we have relied on Dan for his excellent strategic counsel and superior media relations talents,” stated Bob Jacobs, Producer of the Direct Primary Care Conference.“We are completely confident his work on our behalf will increase turnout to the conference and furthermore introduce the Direct Primary Care option to many more physicians and patients.”For more information about the sixth Direct Primary Care Conference, scheduled for March 14-16, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, please visit DPCconference or contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or .The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the doctor/patient relationship and promoting Direct Primary Care as an innovative and patient-centered approach to healthcare.Please visit

Daniel L Rene Jr

Dan Rene Communications

+ +1 202-329-8357

email us here