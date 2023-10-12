Pressure Reducing Valve Market Analysis To Growing At CAGR Of 4.5% By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the intricate world of industrial processes, precision is key. Controlling and regulating pressure is often a crucial part of these operations. This is where pressure reducing valves, also known as pressure regulators, come into play. These unassuming devices play a significant role in various industrial applications by precisely reducing the input pressure of gases or fluids to a desired value.

The global pressure reducing valve market size was valued at $2,501.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,617.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Segments:

By Type

.Direct acting

.Pilot operated

By Operating Pressure

.Below 300 Psig

.301-600 Psig

.Above 600 Psig

By End-user

.Oil & Gas

.Power Generation

.Chemical

.Water & Wastewater

.Metals & Mining

.Others

The major players in the market such as Honeywell International Inc., Eaton, and Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, have focused on developing new products to strengthen their presence in the pressure reducing valve market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by launching innovative products to sustain the intense competition.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Apollo Valves, Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., KSB, Parker, Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd., Singer Valve, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, and WATTS Industries.

