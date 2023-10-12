Logicom To Showcase Cutting-Edge Hybrid Technology Solutions At GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Logicom, a leading distributor of technology solutions and services, will showcase a range of innovative solutions with a special focus on hybrid cloud solutions that seamlessly integrate on-premises and cloud technologies at the 43rd edition of GITEX, which will commence on October 16, 2023, in Dubai. This participation underscores Logicom's unwavering dedication to delivering innovative technology solutions in the EMEA. Logicom is a trusted partner for businesses by leveraging its extensive partner network and the latest solutions from all its key vendors, both enterprise applications and cloud. At GITEX, Logicom will unveil the most recent technology products and services, featuring pioneering solutions in areas such as hybrid work.

Spiros Rafailovits, General Manager UAE & Gulf at Logicom, said:“We are expanding our presence and market reach in the region through our ecosystem of partners. Our primary focus is on generating value for our stakeholders, expanding our reach, and increasing awareness. As such, our participation in GITEX 2023 offers us an ideal platform, enabling us not only to display cutting-edge technological solutions, but also gives us an opportunity to reinforce our existing relationships and build new ones. We, at Logicom, remain committed to maintaining our exceptional standards this year and in the future, ensuring that our partners have access to the necessary solutions and services across all market segments in the MENA region.”

Logicom's stand in Hall 2, B1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre will feature a team of proficient technology experts who will be conducting live demonstrations and hosting interactive workshops. This will provide attendees with invaluable insights into the latest industry advancements. The company also plans to establish fresh partnerships and engage in new agreements during its participation at the event.

GITEX Global is the largest technological event in MENA and South Asia, bringing together industry leaders, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, and investors to showcase the latest technology trends and developments. It also serves as a unique platform for organisations to network and collaborate on new ideas and ventures.