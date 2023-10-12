Dubai Internet City Returns To GITEX Global 2023 To Foster Collaborative Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Global tech hub to address ways to promote homegrown innovation and R&D

Range of workshops and on-stand activities planned to shed light on advancements in areas including AI and augmented reality Dubai Internet City to support as Innovation Partner of world's largest tech event.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is returning to GITEX Global 2023 as Innovation Partner for the world's largest tech event. GITEX Global 2023, due to be held on 16-20 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, will unite inventors, academia, researchers, and developers from around the world across 10 co-located events addressing themes including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, mobility, and future urbanism.

With a strong focus on emerging tech trends and innovation, Dubai Internet City's pavilion at GITEX Global 2023 will be a hub for the world's brightest minds using technology including AI and augmented reality to solve the world's most complex problems.

As a founding member of Dubai's thriving digital sector, Dubai Internet City has supported regional economic diversification efforts and strengthened the local knowledge-based economy for over two decades by attracting top industry investors and innovators to Dubai.

Commenting on behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group, said:“Mitigating barriers to innovation and promoting collaborative research and development can pave the way for technology-based solutions that help to safeguard future global economic growth.

“As a vanguard of tech innovation in the region, Dubai fosters business-friendly regulation and strategic support through programmes like Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and Dubai Digital Strategy, helping to unite world-leading technology leaders for profoundly impactful breakthroughs. Dubai Internet City is a prime custodian of Dubai's vision to nurture collaborative innovation that uses technology to address the most critical trends reshaping global society and economy. Our ecosystem will continue to connect the world's biggest tech brands with the industry's most ambitious innovators.”

A journey through AI:

Attendees can expect to engage with experts and innovators based within Dubai Internet City through networking opportunities and live demonstrations of the latest tech offerings from the district.

Additionally, visitors to Dubai Internet City's stand at GITEX Global 2023 will be invited to take on an AI-powered programmed robotic arm to compete in a high-stakes interactive checkers game. The interactive experience will be presented as global tech enthusiasts continue to explore how AI stacks up against human intelligence. For an immersive experience, guests will also be guided to a 'secret door' inviting them into a world brought to life by actors and performers from Dubai Internet City.

Dubai Internet City's pavilion will be located at Concourse 2 of Dubai World Trade Centre. The GITEX Global Media Centre, presented in collaboration with TECOM Group, will be open to journalists and content creators attending the exhibition. Visit the GITEX Global website to register for the event.

Dubai Internet City, the largest leading tech hubs in the region, is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Design District (d3).

About Dubai Internet City:

Dubai Internet City, member of TECOM Group PJSC, is the leading technology hub in the MENA region. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is the cornerstone of UAE's economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for 20+ years.

About TECOM Group PJSC:

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform,“axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the“Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.