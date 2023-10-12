X podium CEO declares measures against Hamas-related content

(MENAFN) Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of the X social media platform, announced on Thursday that they have taken action to remove hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and have either removed or labeled tens of thousands of pieces of content following the militant group's attack on Israel.



This move was prompted by an ultimatum from EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who gave Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), a 24-hour deadline to address the spread of disinformation in compliance with new EU online content regulations since the Hamas assault. Breton expressed concerns that X was being used to distribute illegal content and disinformation within the European Union.



The recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA) mandates that large online platforms like X and Meta's Facebook must eliminate illegal content and implement measures to address threats to public safety and civil discourse.



Yaccarino mentioned that X has reallocated resources and reoriented internal teams to respond to the rapidly changing situation, though she didn't specify the exact nature of these changes. She also stated that the company, owned by Elon Musk, formed a leadership group to assess the situation shortly after the attack.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107232338