Qatari Firm Invests $220 Million Into Reviving Jabal Siraj Cement Factory

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Thursday, a significant contract worth $220 million was signed with a Qatari company to revitalize the Jabal Siraj Cement Factory, representing a crucial investment in the country's cement industry.

Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting minister of mines in the Taliban administration, led the contract signing ceremony in Kabul, symbolizing the factory's resurgence as a promising economic growth catalyst. With plans for the factory to employ around 5,000 people upon its operationalization, it promises to create numerous job opportunities.

On the other hand, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban administration, stated on Thursday via social media platform X that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, under the interim government, has signed a 30-year contract for the cement project in Jabal Siraj district with three Qatari companies.

Mujahid added that this contract involves an investment worth $220 million, planned to produce 1.5 million tons of cement annually from this factory.

The Cement Factory, also known as Jabal Siraj Cement Factory, was established in 1958 with 100 tons of cement per day production capacity. It remained economically active until 1996, but its operations were halted during the internal conflicts.

Meanwhile, in late 2020, efforts were made to rehabilitate and equip the factory with the necessary machinery, increasing its production capacity from 20 to 70 tons per day.

However, for undisclosed reasons, its operations were temporarily suspended.

The Jabal Siraj Cement Factory was a crucial supplier for numerous national projects, including water reservoirs, road construction, government buildings, bridges, and industrial facilities.

Additionally, its cement was exported to neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan. However, persistent challenges stemming from the region's volatile political and security conditions have led to production limitations at the factory over the years.

