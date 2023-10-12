US officials revert announcement over Biden's ‘beheaded babies’ allegations

(MENAFN) US spokespersons have reverted their previous announcement following leader Joe Biden alleged to have witnessed “confirmed pictures” of Palestinian militants “beheading children” in Israel, clarifying that he had seen no pictures and was only conveying allegations from the Israeli administration and news reports.



Despite Biden's declaration to Jewish presidents on Wednesday that he was horrified by images showing violent acts against Israeli newborns, a White House representative subsequently informed a US-based news outlet that the president's claim to have seen the pictures was untrue. Despite Biden's assertion that he had seen "confirmed" photographs, they stated that they did not have any independent proof of accusations that children were beheaded in a Hamas strike on Israel last weekend.



“The president based his comments about the alleged atrocities on the claims from [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s spokesman and media reports from Israel,” a news agency reported, quoting the White House.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) replied that while it could not "confirm it officially," "you can assume it happened and believe the report." This was in response to a question regarding the claim made by a news agency.

