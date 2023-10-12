VERSES Engages Integrous Communications For Investor Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the“Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence (“AI”), is pleased to announce that they have engaged Integrous Communications (“Integrous”) as an investor relations advisor.



Integrous will assist VERSES with communicating its corporate, financial and investor developments to current shareholders and prospective investors while enhancing awareness of the Company's story within the capital markets. Matthew Selinger, Partner at Integrous, will be the Company's primary investor contact.

“By engaging Integrous, we are committed to expanding our investor reach and implementing best practices, and in doing so, we need a partner who can assist us in getting our story out in this rapidly moving landscape,” said Gabriel René VERSES CEO and Founder.“As we roll out our GeniusTM AI platform and move into strategic beta testing with select customers, we will continue to move towards the public beta release next year with the goal of opening of reservations soon. Concurrently, we continue to work with our partner Dentons as well as certain multinational organizations, to implement the global standards and regulations that we believe will enable AI to be smarter and safer.”

“We believe that AI is going to transform the world as we know it,” said Matthew Selinger, Partner at Integrous.“However, it remains to be known which platform(s), or companies will lead in the era of Web 3.0 (aka the Spatial Web). As big technology companies and venture capital firms continue to express interest in the space, VERSES is one pure-play AI software company in which the public can participate.”

“VERSES is not taking a heavy computing approach to AI; rather it strives to take a more efficient, faster, methodology-based approach based on algorithms that learn, adapt, and are accountable.”

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence solutions. Our flagship offering, GeniusTM, is inspired by natural systems and human cognition. Genius can adapt, learn and integrate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' open spatial web standard P2874. Key features of GeniusTM include generalizability, spatial web standards integration, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, GeniusTM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm that provides integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with locations across the US and Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges. Learn more about Integrous Communications .

