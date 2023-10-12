Metal Cladding Market Size, Share, And Trends Report Rationalstat Market Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Metal Cladding Market is pegged at a market size of US$ 31.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview The technique of attaching a thin layer of metal to the surface of another material is referred to as metal cladding. This technique is frequently employed in construction and architectural projects to improve building beauty, durability, and weather resistance. Metal cladding requires less upkeep than traditional painting or other finishing procedures. Metal surfaces are easy to clean and stain-resistant, making them ideal for buildings in polluted urban regions. Property owners and developers are drawn to metal cladding systems because of the low maintenance requirements.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global metal cladding market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global metal cladding market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global metal cladding market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- Global Metal Cladding Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, copper cladding segment is expected to dominate the global metal cladding market as its demand is substantially high fir its effective features. On the basis of application, the commercial segment accounts for the majority of market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 31.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 44 billion Growth Rate 5% Key Market Drivers

Increasing need for the housing and lodging sector with the rapid industrialization

Growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient construction solutions Rising adoption of advanced technologies in metal cladding production and installation processes Companies Profiled

ASTEC Industries Inc.

Zahner

ArcelorMittal Construction

Anclajes Grapamar S.L

Ancon Limited

ATAS International

BASF

Bemo Systems

BlueScope Stee

Huntsman Corporation

James & Taylor

Kalzip Ltd POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH)

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global metal cladding market include,

In August 2020, Tata Steel introduced Urban Seam® Façade, a new A1 fire rated steel standing seam cladding system that provides a modern look while also exceeding the current building requirements' fire safety standards.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global metal cladding market growth include ASTEC Industries Inc., Zahner, ArcelorMittal Construction, Anclajes Grapamar S.L, Ancon Limited, ATAS International, BASF, Bemo Systems, BlueScope Stee, Huntsman Corporation, James & Taylor, Kalzip Ltd, and POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH) among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global metal cladding market based on product type, application and region



Global Metal Cladding Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type



Zinc Cladding



Copper Cladding



Galvanized Steel Cladding



Titanium Cladding



Aluminum Cladding



Brass Cladding

Bronze Cladding

Global Metal Cladding Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

Global Metal Cladding Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Metal Cladding Market





US



Canada



Latin America Metal Cladding Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Metal Cladding Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Metal Cladding Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Metal Cladding Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Metal Cladding Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Metal Cladding Report:



What will be the market value of the global metal cladding market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global metal cladding market?

What are the market drivers of the global metal cladding market?

What are the key trends in the global metal cladding market?

Which is the leading region in the global metal cladding market?

What are the major companies operating in the global metal cladding market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global metal cladding market?

Running a year End discount of 20%-

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Tuned Mass Damper Market - Global Tuned Mass Damper Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Metal Cladding Market - Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis by Countries, Material, End Use, Application, and Competitive Landscape

Global Aluminum Doors and Windows Market - Global aluminum doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 57.4 billion in 2023.

Global Smart Flooring Market - Smart flooring market is poised to grow with a CAGR of 22% from 2023-2030 and is estimated to be valued at around US$ 167 million in 2022.

Global Corrugated Roofing Sheets Market - Global Corrugated Roofing Sheets Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Construction and Mining Market - Global Construction and Mining Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market - Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Building Information Modeling [BIM] Solutions Market - Global Building Information Modeling [BIM] Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Portable Hyperbaric Chamber Market - Global Portable Hyperbaric Chamber Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market - Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Fiber Cement Market

Global Aluminum Window Hardware Market

Global Expansion Joints Market

Global Geotechnical Engineering Market

Global Wall Formwork Market

Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market

Global Civil Architecture Market

Global Malleable Iron Pipe Fittings Market

Global Elevator Overspeed Governor Market Global Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows Market





Tags Metal Cladding Market Size Metal Cladding Market Share Metal Cladding Market Report Metal Cladding Market Value Related Links