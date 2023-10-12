Optical Coatings Market Poised To Attain $24.30 Billion By 2029 | Projected 8.0% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide optical coatings market size started at a value of USD 13.04 billion in 2021 and Projections indicate a progression from USD 14.17 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 24.30 billion by 2029, displaying an 8.0% (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This data has been outlined in the recent research report by Fortune Business Insights TM titled "Optical Coatings Market, 2022-2029." The optical coatings market encompasses the sector dedicated to creating and supplying coatings utilized in diverse optical applications like lenses, mirrors, filters, and displays. Optical coatings, constituted of thin material layers, are applied to optical surfaces to alter their attributes, including reflectivity, transmittance, and durability against scratches and environmental influences. Get a Sample Research Report:

Profiled Key Players in the Optical Coatings Market Report Include:

VIAVI Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Newport Corporation (U.S.)

Jenoptik (Germany)

SCHOTT (Germany)

Optimax Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Surface Optics Corporation (U.S.)

GELEST, INC. (U.S.)

Materion Corporation (U.S.)

VAMPIRE OPTICAL COATING (U.S.) Reynard Corporation (U.S.) Scope and Segmentation of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 8.0% Projected Value for 2029 USD 24.30 Billion Market Dimension for the Year 2022 USD 14.17 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No of Pages 166 Report Coverage Projected Revenue, Profiles of Companies, Competition Overview, Factors Driving Growth, and Recent Trends Segments Covered

By Type By End-use Regions Covered

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America Middle East and Africa Factors Fueling Growth in the Optical Coatings Market Telecommunication Sector's Strong Demand to Drive Industry Growth Emphasis of Stakeholders on Mergers & Acquisitions to Access Markets

Research Report Coverage Scope:

The optical coatings market is being propelled by the increasing need for top-tier optics across diverse sectors like aerospace, defense, telecommunications, medical, and consumer electronics. Furthermore, the expanding utilization of optical coatings in vital applications such as laser systems, solar cells, and automotive sensors is augmenting market growth.

Creating a comprehensive research report on the optical coatings industry involves a thorough analysis of various aspects related to optical coatings, including market trends, technology advancements, competitive landscape, applications, regional analysis, and more. Here's an outline that can be used as a guide for structuring the coverage of the research report:

Market Overview:

a. Market size and growth projections

b. Market dynamics and trends

Demand drivers

Challenges and opportunities

c. Regulatory environment

Applications:

a. Consumer electronics

b. Aerospace and defense

c. Automotive

d. Medical and healthcare

e. Telecommunications

f. Solar energy

This outline can be tailored and expanded based on the specific requirements and objectives of the research report. It's important to conduct thorough research and analysis to provide accurate and valuable insights.

Segmentation:

Regarding the classification, the market is divided into various types, including filter coatings, reflective coatings, anti-reflective coatings, electrochromic coatings, conductive coatings, and additional variants.

The usual segmentation comprises type, technology, application, and geographic regions. Considering the coating type, the market can be categorized into anti-reflective coatings, high-reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, filter coatings, electrochromic coatings, and various others. Within the technology sector, notable methods encompass vacuum deposition, e-beam evaporation, sputtering, ion-assisted deposition, among others.

Considering applications, the market is divisible into consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive, solar, telecommunications, and other sectors.

Market Competition Overview:

These players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and gain a competitive edge. Leading companies are slated to inject funds into organic and inorganic strategies, including technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts and R&D activities. which would enable faster and more efficient communication through high-quality optics and coatings.

These entities are emphasizing strategic moves like partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their market footprint and attain a competitive advantage. Key companies are planning substantial investments in both organic and inorganic approaches, encompassing technological advancements, mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and research and development efforts.

Moreover, focusing on product offerings could foster a geographical footprint over the next few years.

Regional Perspectives:

Stakeholders are showcasing the Asia Pacific region as a highly profitable market due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as cameras, cell phones, laptops, LED TVs, and gaming consoles. Additionally, the growing prevalence of video game consoles and personal computers is further boosting market growth in the region. In 2021, the Asia Pacific market amassed a revenue of USD 6.04 billion, and this trend is expected to continue as the popularity of consumer electronics continues to rise.

The growth of the optical coatings market in North America is set to experience a significant boost, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings in semiconductor and sensor applications. Moreover, heightened investments from the military and defense sectors will drive the need for beam attenuators, vision cameras, and range finding, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of laser systems and aerospace applications will positively impact the industry's prospects.

Industry players envisage Europe as a favorable investment region, largely due to increasing privatization, liberalization and competition in the telecommunication sector. Following the application of optical coating solutions in automobile displays, car windows and headlamps, the U.K., France, Germany and Italy could witness investments galore in the ensuing period.

