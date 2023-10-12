Infertility Treatment Market To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the infertility market size was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Infertility occurs when a couple is unable to conceive a normal pregnancy. Also, infertility is becoming a common issue in the urban population, particularly because lifestyle and changing environmental factors such as obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption adversely affect fertility.

Hormonal disorders in both men and women also cause infertility. Ovulatory disorders like polycystic ovary disorder account for about 25 % of the infertility rate in women. Hormonal disorders, chromosomal abnormalities, and single-gene effects cause infertility in men. Infertility has no natural cure; it can be treated only through therapies and medications. For instance, medicinal drugs, surgeries, and in vitro fertilization are used to treat infertility issues.

Furthermore, the global fertility rate is declining steadily, which calls for increasing demand for infertility treatment products and services. According to World Fertility and Family Planning 2020, the global fertility rate fell from 3.2 to 2.5 live births per woman. The global fertility rate has decreased to 2.1 live births per woman. The declining fertility rate is driving the market for infertility treatment. In recent years, an increasing number of fertility centers and technological advancements like assisted reproductive technology (ART) to cure infertility have driven the infertility treatment market to a great extent.

Segmentation Overview:

The global infertility treatment market has been segmented into product, procedure, end-user, and region. The media & consumable segment accounted for a significant market share in 2022. Consumable medications like tablets and oral pills are easily available and highly preferred by the end-users. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest market share until 2022. The infertile population is highest in Asia Pacific due to unhealthy lifestyles and delayed marriage. Factors like the rise in medical tourism, the increase in the number of fertility centers in the region, initiatives by the government for infertility treatment, and rising awareness among individuals are responsible for market dominance.

Infertility Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The global infertility treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032.

Increased lifestyle changes, low preference for parenting, and irregular diet largely drive the infertility treatment market growth. Besides, the rise in cases of obesity has triggered the need for infertility treatments.

The women segment is also anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, attributing to the prevailing sedentary lifestyle, rise in alcohol consumption & smoking, and growing trend of delayed marriages, which causes complications in pregnancy and excessive use of contraceptives.

Assisted reproductive technology procedure is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. With the advancement in technology, in-vitro fertilization techniques are prevailing and preferred by patients.

Some prominent players in the infertility treatment market report include Cook Group, Vitrolife, Thermo Fisher Scientrific, Inc., Genea Biomedx Ltd, The Cooper Companies Inc., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., ZEISS Group, and AB Scientific Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2022, Vios Fertility Institute partnered with TMRW Life Sciences after the launch of Cryo management solutions for fertility specimens.

In 2023, medical startups have embraced AI solutions to deliver IVF treatments. For instance, Santaan, an India-based medical startup, has led this initiative by using AI solutions to enhance the accuracy of gamete selection in embryos and automate a few tasks to deliver a successful IVF.

Infertility Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product: Equipment, accessories, media & consumables

By Procedure: Artificial insemination, assisted reproductive technology, fertility surgeries

By End-user: Men, women

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

