Frozen Dough Market To Hit USD 34.58 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive 180 Pages Research Report

The global frozen dough market size was valued at USD 22.97 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand from USD 23.94 billion in 2023 to USD 34.58 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.39% over the study period. The baking industry continues to hold substantial growth opportunities, and a prominent avenue is the utilization of frozen dough. This method involves preparing the dough and subsequently freezing it until the baking process is initiated. The demand for frozen dough is experiencing a remarkable upswing due to its widespread availability in the market and the convenience it provides to consumers.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the frozen dough market are General Mill Inc. (U.S.), Guttenplan's (U.S.), Ajinomoto (Japan), Rich Products Corp. (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), CSM Ingredients (Luxembourg), Dawn Food Products, Inc. (U.S.), Gonnella Baking Company (U.S.), Bridgford Foods Corp. (U.S.), Aryzta AG (Switzerland), and more.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.39% 2030 Value Projection USD 34.58 Billion Frozen Dough Market Size in 2022 USD 22.97 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By Distribution Channel By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Frozen Dough Market Growth Drivers Increasing Popularity of Clean-Labeled Products to Escalate Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

The surge in Home Cooking Positively Influenced Market Growth Amid Pandemic

Unanticipated stress on the food service industry was brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to many immediate challenges. However, home cooking and refrigerated dough consumption gained traction amid the pandemic due to the travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

Segmentation:

Bread & Pizza Segment Growth Driven by Growing Consumer Demand for Fresh Frozen Bread

Based on type, the market is divided into biscuits & cookies, rolls & pastries, bread & pizza, and others. The bread & pizza segment held the largest frozen dough market share in 2022. The rising consumer preference for ethnic, fresh, value-added, and artisanal frozen has increased sales leading to segment's growth.

Foodservice Segment Holds Prime Market Share Due to Operational Advantages

With respect to the distribution channel, the market is classified into foodservice and retail. The retail segment has further been categorized into specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail, and others. The foodservice segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to the product's high usage, saving effort in working with raw materials to obtain dough, and requiring no extra labor or equipment.

From the regional perspective, the market is categorized into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key driving and restraining factors impacting the market growth. It further offers comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on market growth and the major strategies deployed by leading market players to gain a competitive edge. In addition, it highlights the key segments and trends impacting the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Popularity of Clean-Labeled Products to Escalate Market Growth

A major factor driving the frozen dough market growth is the rise in the popularity of clean-labeled products. These products have gained popularity due to the growing demand for organic and sustainably sourced products among young consumers. Moreover, innovative products are developed by manufacturers to cater to rising consumer demands by providing high-quality, healthy, and sustainable alternatives for consumers and the retail market.

Despite an expanding scope for product adoption, the availability of substitutes and lack of proper storage may impede market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates with Surging Demand for Ready-to-Cook Convenience

North America dominated the global frozen dough market share in 2022, propelled by the increasing demand for convenient frozen-dough. The rise in popularity of ready-to-cook products, especially among busy working individuals, significantly fuels regional growth.

South America is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing urbanization in Argentina, Brazil, and other major economies is driving regional expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Focus on Mergers and Acquisition Strategies to Expand Market Share

Prominent market players are deploying various strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, product innovations, and others to fuel market expansion. Several companies are also focusing on mergers and acquisition strategies to solidify their industry footing.

Key Industry Development:

January 2021 : FroDo Baking Company, a frozen dough manufacturer and distributor based in the U.S., completed the acquisition of Corbion N.V.'s Frozen Dough Business.

