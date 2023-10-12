Oneview Announces Global Digital Transformation Partnership With Kin + Carta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aligned strategies focus on removing barriers and empowering retailers with ownership of their technology strategy.

- Joe WoodsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OneView Commerce, provider of the 'click-to-brick' unified commerce transaction engine that powers in-store omnichannel excellence and checkout anywhere, today announced their partnership with Kin + Carta to enable transformational in-store retail execution. The combined expertise of the companies empowers retailers worldwide to reimagine their business by rapidly evolving customer experiences by enabling associates with intelligent in-store technology that executes complex omnichannel engagement.“In Kin + Carta, OneView has aligned with a partner who has the depth and capability to support retailers as they execute on today's critical omnichannel competencies of innovation and technical agility to deliver transformation at scale,” said OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza .“Our shared vision for retailer empowerment will allow us to extend the capabilities of OneView's platform offerings to more global physical store retailers ready to execute next-generation digital transformation.”Joe Woods, Managing Director, Commerce from Kin + Carta shared,“We see this partnership creating significant empowerment for retailers to efficiently solve their most pressing challenges by digitally transforming store engagement and uncovering valuable opportunities to reimagine their business. Retail's complex technical environment, combined with rapidly shifting shopping expectations, makes our joint ethos to enable control and agility to deliver a fast time to market and return on investment a key benefit.”About Kin + CartaKin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Our 2,000 consultants, engineers and data scientists around the world bring the connective power of technology, data and experience to the world's most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernize their systems, enable their teams and optimize for continued growth. As a Certified B Corp, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do. For more information, please visit .About OneView CommerceOneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform point of sale and store engagement with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces out of stocks and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. Australia Post, Molton Brown and Forever New use OneView to overcome legacy constraints by unlocking store technology from static checkout lanes to empower associates and customers with click-to-brick engagement in next-gen point of sale, self-service, mobile checkout, real-time inventory, pickups and delivery. Visit us at .###OneView is a trademark of OneView Commerce. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

