Agricultural Tractor Market Anticipated To Reach US$ 27.877 Billion By 2028 At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.13%

The global agricultural tractor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.13%, reaching US$27,877.434 million in 2028 from US$19,641.678 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global agricultural tractor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$27,877.434 million by 2028.The prime factors propelling the agricultural tractor market growth are increasing demand for the replacement of outdated agricultural machinery , technological advancements, such as integrating telematics with agricultural tractors, sensors, and GPS systems, which are being mounted on tractors to keep a check on their movement and rise in purchasing power among people, rapid industrialization, and the demand for high-quality packaged food items.Agricultural tractors are primarily used in farming operations such as tilling, plowing, planting fields, spreading fertilizers, and clearing bushes. The agricultural tractor market is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global tractor market, which, in turn, is expected to create an opportunity for the agricultural tractor market during the forecast period. Major market players spend a lot of money on R&D to increase their product lines, and strategic initiatives taken by market participants to grow their footprint globally.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in August 2023, Mahindra launched seven new models of its lightweight 4WD tractor, the OJA, as part of its efforts to revolutionize Indian farming.Access sample report or view details:Based on engine power, the global agricultural tractor market is segmented into less than 40 HP, 41 to 100 HP, and more than 100 HP. The less than 40 HP segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global agricultural tractor market. Tractors with less than 40 HP are typically less expensive than more powerful tractors. This makes them more affordable for small-scale farmers and farmers in developing countries. They are also easier to maneuver in tight spaces, such as small fields and orchards due to their small size.By type, the agricultural tractor market is divided into Utility Tractors, Row Crop Tractors, Orchard Type, Industrial Tractors, and Other Tractors. The row crop tractors segment has the highest growth in the global agricultural tractor market. Row crop tractors are designed for a variety of tasks, including planting, cultivating, and harvesting row crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat. These tractors are typically powerful and have a variety of features that make them well-suited for row crop farming.By vehicle type, the market is categorized into gasoline electric, and electric. The electric agricultural tractor market has higher growth than the gasoline agricultural tractor market. Electric agricultural tractors are more environmentally friendly than gasoline agricultural tractors. They do not produce emissions, which helps to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Governments around the world are offering incentives to promote the adoption of electric agricultural tractors.By mode of operation, the agricultural tractor market is analyzed as manual tractor, and autonomous. The autonomous segment of the global agricultural tractor market is expected to have the highest growth in the coming years. They can be used to perform tasks that are dangerous or difficult for humans, such as spraying pesticides in hazardous areas. Autonomous tractors can operate 24/7 without human intervention. They can be used to improve the efficiency and accuracy of agricultural operations.Geographically, India accounts for a significant share of the global agricultural tractor market. Government initiatives towards rural development and farm mechanization, including subsidies, tax rebates, and easy loan facilities, are likely to increase the tractor volume over the long term. High rural wages and scarcity of farm labor in India are driving the demand for agricultural tractors. The Indian tractor market is highly competitive, with the presence of several domestic and international players such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tafe, Sonalika, Escorts, New Holland, and John Deere.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the agricultural tractor market that have been covered include Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Deere & Company, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Force Motors, Standard Corporation India Limited, and Sonalika Group among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the agricultural tractor market as follows:.By Engine PoweroLess than 40 HPo41 to 100 HPoMore than 100 HP.By TypeoUtility TractorsoRow Crop TractorsoOrchard TypeoIndustrial TractorsoOther Tractors.By Vehicle TypeoGasoline and DieseloElectric.By Mode of OperationoManual TractoroAutonomous.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.Spain.United Kingdom.France.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.Australia.India.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.Deere & Company.Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited.CNH Industrial N.V..Kubota Corporation.AGCO Corporation.Force Motors.Standard Corporation India Limited.Sonalika Group. *List is not exhaustive

