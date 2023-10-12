Putin signs decree to enhance ruble’s value

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin issued a decree aimed at bolstering the value of the ruble, which has recently experienced a decline against major currencies.



The Kremlin has officially announced this directive, which mandates that key sectors of the Russian economy, including 43 exporters in fuel and energy, metallurgy, chemical, forestry, and grain farming industries, must sell their foreign currency earnings.



Under this regulation, these exporters will be obligated to repatriate and exchange their foreign currency revenues on the Russian market. Additionally, they will need to provide indicative schedules for buying and selling foreign currency to both the Russian central bank and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring). Rosfinmonitoring representatives with proper authorization will supervise compliance with these new rules.



These measures are set to remain in effect for the next six months. The specifics regarding the amount of earnings to be sold and the timing of these sales will be disclosed later in the week.

