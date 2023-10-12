Alarum: Netnut Launched Its New SERP Scraper API Product

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the“Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, announced today that NetNut Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary, launched its most advanced product to date, a Search Engine Results Page ("SERP") Scraper Application Programming Interface (“API”). The new product marks NetNut's entrance to the data collection and labeling market, estimated at $2.22 billion in 2022, expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 28.9%, expected to reach $17.1 billion in 20301.

Following the Company's announcement from June 27, 2023 regarding collaboration with a team of elite intelligence researchers, the new SERP Scraper is the first product developed together and is the first of NetNut's new data collection products line. The Company intends to continue developing its next generation of data collection solutions, catering to the growing need and demand by enterprise customers worldwide.

Search engines are a valuable resource that provide numerous opportunities for businesses. Businesses extract information from search engines to make use of SERP data. However, manually extracting massive amounts of data from search engines is tedious. SERP Scraper APIs allow businesses to obtain SERP data from search engines automatically.

The SERP Scraper API delivers real-time, structured data from global search engines, tailored to enterprises' needs. Benefits include:



Automating retrieval and analysis of SERP data for search engine optimization (“SEO”) and market research

Highly scalable with unparalleled speeds

Seamless SERP Scraping - access all search engines to gather real-time SERP data and keyword rankings

Compatible with multiple devices with emphasis on compliance Providing search results from any location, language and device

Web scraping has opened new doors for enterprises. Numerous enterprises now leverage public data to guide their strategic choices. The automated collection of public data from search engines, like URLs and descriptions, is known as search engine scraping. Recognizing valuable data sources can greatly enhance the efficiency of both web scraping and subsequent analysis for business or research objectives, for different purposes such as SEO monitoring, digital advertising, e-commerce results scraping and more.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, said, "As part of our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions, NetNut continues to lead the data market with innovative products. Our new SERP Scraper is one of our most innovative developments to-date, utilizing our robust network to provide our customers with on demand data access. With an API-led approach to data delivery, our solution promises to empower businesses with seamless access to Search Engine Results Page data, enabling them to enhance their products with reliable, accurate, and real-time data. As demand for new tools to collect data is growing, our new solution has already gained interest among many of our existing customers, as well as from new customers, looking to enhance their data spread and volumes."

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

