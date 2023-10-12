EMCORE Completes Sale Of Non-Strategic Product Lines To Photonics Foundries, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALHAMBRA, CA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world's largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, announced today the completion of the sale of Broadband segment product lines and its Defense Optoelectronics products to Ortel LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Photonics Foundries, Inc. The Broadband lines include the Company's cable TV, wireless, and sensing products. The transaction excludes the Company's Chips business, wafer fabrication facilities, and all assets not primarily related to the product lines that were sold.



The signing and closing of the transaction with respect to all U.S. assets occurred simultaneously. Within 45 days following the closing of the transaction, the Company will transfer to the buyer all of the equity interests of each of the Company's subsidiaries in Hong Kong and China.

Jeffrey Rittichier, EMCORE's President and CEO commented,“With the sale of the Broadband product lines, EMCORE has completed its transition into a pure-play supplier of inertial navigation solutions to the Aerospace and Defense industry. Photonics Foundries has purchased substantially all of the assets and liabilities that primarily relate to our Broadband products and we wish them great success going forward.” Rittichier went on to say,“We'd also like to announce that we completed production of last time orders for our Chips business on schedule and that we shut down our wafer fab operations. We are continuing to work with interested parties on a sale of wafer fab assets and the chip products business line.”

Nat Mani, CEO and Managing Partner of Photonics Foundries, Inc. stated,“We're very excited to acquire EMCORE's Broadband and Defense Optoelectronics business units. The team is incredibly pleased about the relaunch of the Ortel brand and the opportunity to continue its market-leading reputation as a premier optical technology leader in linear optics, RF over fiber, narrow bandwidth lasers, and complex sensing applications. We look forward to providing customers with supply continuity and further innovation with a seamless transition of both people and technology for many years to come.”

As a result of the transaction, EMCORE expects its last-time-buy revenues to aggregate approximately $7 million, of which $1.3 million was recognized as revenue through June 30, 2023, and the majority of which relates to the Company's chip business. The portion of the remaining projected last-time buys that were previously announced by EMCORE on May 24, 2023, were transferred to the buyer in connection with the transaction.

For further details of the transaction please reference EMCORE's Form 8-K filed October 12, 2023.

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Alhambra, Budd Lake, and Concord.