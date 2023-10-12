Clinician Use Of Clover Assistant Is Associated With Earlier Identification And Management Of Diabetes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (“Clover” or“the Company”) issued an analysis titled Clover Assistant Use and Diagnosis, Treatment, and Progression of Diabetes , which examines the association between use of the company's flagship technology product, Clover Assistant (“CA”), and earlier physician identification and management of diabetes.



“Early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in the Medicare population is essential for preventing complications, improving overall health and well being, and reducing the economic burden associated with the condition,” said Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Chief Medical Officer of Clover Assistant.“Our findings demonstrate that use of Clover Assistant is associated with not only earlier diabetes diagnosis and treatment with oral diabetes medications, but also lower blood sugar, insulin use, and hypoglycemia, a major insulin-related complication.”

“As a technology platform, Clover Assistant is built to improve care in a scalable way by synthesizing large volumes of data from disparate sources and surfacing key clinical insights to clinicians when they are with their patients,” said Peter Loscutoff, Data Science Fellow at Clover Health.“Similar to the findings in our recently published analysis of the relationship between Clover Assistant use and the diagnosis and progression of chronic kidney disease, we found that clinicians using our technology – as compared to those who do not – are more effective at diagnosing and managing diabetes earlier, resulting in improved patient outcomes.”

“It's definitely helpful to have the A1c data in Clover Assistant. I'll see patients that are brand new to me and will pull up Clover Assistant and be shocked - this patient is telling me that they have no medical problems and are not on any specific medications that would imply they do, but CA will show otherwise,” said Dr. Krystle Chua of AKKC Medicine, in Haledon, New Jersey.“The diabetes comorbidities that CA lists are also important to address. For example, I appreciate seeing evidence of peripheral arterial disease, because that reminds me to get the patient in for additional screening tests. Ophthalmology data is also beneficial because it reminds me to make sure that the patient is up to date on his/her retinopathy screening or follow up exams for their diabetes. These are conditions worth screening for and catching early because the complications they cause can be debilitating.”

The full results of the diabetes analysis are available on Clover's website:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

