Nate's Food Co. Affirms Commitment To Shareholders: No Reverse Stock Split Until 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD ), filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that provides details on the company's corporate charter amendment that has been filed with the Colorado Secretary of State. The charter amendment formalizes the company's commitment not to engage in a reverse stock split of its Common Stock before January 1, 2025 unless the Company is uplisting the Company to NASDAQ or the NYSE.



About Nate's Food Co.: Nate's Food Co. is a dynamic food manufacturer and distributor committed to delivering top-quality products to customers globally. With a legacy of innovation and a focus on excellence, we continue to shape the future of the food industry.

About JP Energy Group: JP Energy Group is a pioneering Food Jobber Company, founded with a mission to supply superior food products from South America to Asia. With a strong dedication to quality and growth, JP Energy Group is poised to make a substantial impact on the global food distribution landscape.

