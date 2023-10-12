Elys Game Technology Introduces Online And Mobile Sports Betting Brand For The U.S. Market (Www.Sportbet)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today introduced its new U.S.-focused online and mobile sportsbook brand, The dedicated Elys America platform will offer U.S.-based customers an innovative and immersive way to engage with and bet on their favorite sports with unique features developed to cater to American betting styles.



The Company's new mobile brand builds upon its successful partnerships with U.S. regulated sportsbooks and casinos and represents another evolution in its business. Subject to regulatory approvals, the Company expects to expand its online sports betting footprint into multiple U.S. jurisdictions under direct licensing and through market access partnerships in Q4 2023. The Company has previously announced new sportsbook operations in New Jersey and Washington D.C., quickly becoming a recognized international name in regulated gaming within Europe with new operations in Canada and the US.

“The launch of is a pivotal move towards accelerating our North American go-to-market strategy under the new Elys America business unit,” said Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, “SportBet is a clearly identifiable sports betting URL emphasizes our direction in the U.S. and our goal to be recognized as a top-tier challenger in this expanding market. We remain dedicated to delivering an unrivaled sports betting experience, combining innovation, dependability, and responsible gaming practices to earn the loyalty of our players.”

Recent industry studies indicate that the global sports betting market size is estimated to exceed US$180 billion by 2030, while the U.S. mobile market has grown extensively since the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in May 2018. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), sportsbook revenues increased 75 per cent from 2021 to 2022 to reach US$7.5 billion, and the Company's internal studies believe that the U.S. addressable market size could exceed US$25 billion in revenue by 2030.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at

Forward-Looking Statements

