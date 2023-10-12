Lancets Market Research Report 2023 - Global Forecast To 2028 With A Competitive Analysis Of Emerging Startups

The lancets market is projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7%

The report offers a detailed examination of major industry players, shedding light on their business profiles, solutions, services, key strategies, contractual agreements, partnerships, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments within the lancets market. Additionally, the report includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups within the lancets market ecosystem.

The growth of the lancets market is primarily propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a high incidence of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and the surging demand for painless lancets. Moreover, emerging markets like India and China present growth prospects for lancet market players in the forecast period. However, challenges such as the risk of needlestick injuries related to lancets, lancet reuse, and inadequate reimbursement conditions in developing nations are constraining market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which correlates with the growing number of hospitals and surgical centers, thus supporting the lancets market's expansion.

The global lancets market is characterized by high competitiveness, with numerous large and small players vying for market share. The report offers an in-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players, including Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), and Terumo Corporation (Japan), among others.

The Safety lancet segment accounted for the highest market share in the lancets systems market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on the segment type, the lancets system market is categorized into standard lancets and safety lancets. Safety lancets are sub-categorized into Manually Activated and Automatically activated/Pressure activated. Push Button Lancets and Side Button Lancets Manually Activated are expected to have the highest growth in the market which is attributed to the growing geriatric population.

Glucose Testing applications accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the application market is segmented into Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Coagulation Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Allergy Testing, Neonatal Screening, and Other Applications. In 2022, Glucose Testing dominated the market and the lancets market observed the highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of the market are due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices.

Key Attributes: