Yahsat to showcase innovative satellite enabled solutions during GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 October 2023: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT), will announce a host of new agreements with various companies specializing in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors, bringing state of the art solutions to everything from Agriculture, to Maritime and to Logistics.



By partnering with these companies, Yahsat is fully embracing the theme of this year’s Gitex: “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything”. These companies aim to leverage the power of AI and IoT across a range of different applications which will not only make farming smarter and livestock tracking more accurate but will also enable the quicker detection of wildfires and help curb illegal fishing.



As the UAE continues its journey towards realising its Vision 2030 goals, Yahsat remains fully committed and steadfast in its role as a pioneering future-focused ICT provider. In addition, Thuraya, Yahsat’s mobility arm, is transforming satellite IoT and AI solutions to provide businesses with more cost-effective and sustainable solutions.



This strategy will see Yahsat and Thuraya showcasing several solutions powered by their satellite enabled cutting-edge connectivity during Gitex, including:



• A Smart Irrigation Solution that uses IoT sensors to monitor weather and soil conditions to optimise irrigation water and reduce waste while maximising crop growth.

• A Wildfire Detection AI Solution that can detect smoke and provide real-time alerts.

• A monitoring solution that uses Thuraya’s MarineStar to tackle illegal and unregulated fishing and optimise fuel consumption.

• A special tag and smart door lock IoT Solution that can track and monitor shipping containers in real-time over land and sea.

• A livestock tracking collar that allows farmers to accurately locate their herds.



Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat, said: “As an industry pioneer and leader in the satellite communications sector, we are the partner of choice for several customer segments that require critical communications and innovative space technology. This position is being reinforced through Yahsat’s numerous space technologies that are rapidly transforming various sectors. During Gitex, we will welcome on board a number of innovative new partners that are seeking to disrupt the traditional way of running business across various segments through state of the art, cost-effective and more efficient AI and IoT solutions empowered by our advanced satellite systems.”



Yahsat will be present at Gitex from October 16 to 20 at Dubai World Trade Centre in Hall 20, Stand H20-C20.





