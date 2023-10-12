Zerobot.Ai Now Lets Users Create Custom Talking AI Agents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The historic rollout paves the way for limitless AI bot personas, customized to user preferences

WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In what some are calling a mic-drop moment for AI, ZeroBot has introduced another history-making feature: the ability to create custom talking AI agents. The announcement marks a landmark moment for AI chatbots, one that has the potential to reshape industries like Service, Search, and Health and Wellness.Launched in November of 2022, ZeroBot harnesses the power of OpenAI's API to deliver a novel AI experience referred to as conversational AI. With the technology, users converse with chat agents like Tutor, Counselor, Buddy, Doctor, Mechanic, and more, who are all designed to be experts in their respective fields, offering specialized knowledge and assistance to users. Today's announcement debuts the ability for users to create their own custom talking AI agents, based on personas that the user“creates” by describing who the agent should be and how they should speak and behave.John Alvarez , CEO and founder of ZeroBot, believes this technology will profoundly impact individuals and businesses. He emphasized the potential this innovation holds for the future, saying, "With current technology, your chat agent can be a fun customizable companion, but imagine, for example, eventually having a custom agent with a travel persona planning your family getaways, or an Elder Care Agent that adult children customize for aging parents to keep them company and provide assistance and engagement through simple conversation. The possibilities will be life-changing."Whether users choose to create a funny character or a wise Life Coach agent with a calm Deepak-Chopra-like personality, the technological implications surpass simple AI assistance. With this feature, user-created agents make way for a more customizable chat experience where bots become human-like personal assistants with actual personalities.ZeroBot began with a selection of expert personas and now has hundreds more that users have created and shared, including historical figures, celebrities, politicians, and athletes. Each persona is designed to provide users with a natural conversational experience, delivering professional, silly, esoteric, or matter-of-fact verbal responses, based on what the user has specified for their agent's custom persona.Later this month, Alvarez will debut ZeroBot internationally with an appearance at the world's biggest tech event, GITEX GLOBAL. The event will be held at the World Trade Center in Dubai and will bring together investors, programmers, engineers, and AI thought leaders to witness the future of conversational AI firsthand.As the visionary behind ZeroBot, Alvarez is on a mission to redefine the way the world communicates with technology by simplifying interfaces and democratizing access to powerful tools, ultimately shaping the future of voice-first interactions.To use ZeroBot technology and to create your own custom talking agent, visit . For the best experience, using the Chrome browser on desktop is recommended.About ZeroBotZeroBot is the Internet's #1 voice-enabled chatbot, offering a revolutionary conversational AI experience. With custom talking AI agents and a commitment to simplifying interfaces, ZeroBot is redefining how the world communicates with technology. For more information, visit ZeroBot.

