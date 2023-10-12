No Plan-B Podcast, Joins LIFESPANNING MEDIA CORP And Celebrates 10K Youtube Subscribers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) podcast-with-jean-fal.jpeg" width="300" height="300" alt="No Plan-B Biohacking Podcast" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

No Plan-B Podcast

Jean Fallacara's Renowned Biohacking Show Merges with Media Giant, Marking a Dual Celebration of Collaboration and Milestone Achievement.

- Jonathan Singer, COOMIAMI, FL, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LIFESPANNING MEDIA CORP proudly welcomes the "No Plan-B Podcast" to its esteemed lineup of content creators. This significant collaboration is further sweetened by the podcast's recent milestone of reaching 10,000 subscribers on YouTube.Hosted by the acclaimed biohacker, coach, and speaker, Jean Fallacara, the No Plan-B Podcast takes listeners on an enlightening journey of self-discovery and self-optimization. Delve deep into the realms of biohacking , science, and neuroscience with Jean as he unravels the latest advancements in brain function optimization, flow state achievement, and productivity enhancement.The podcast boasts a star-studded guest list, including names like Amy Morin, Charles Eisenstein, Dr. Gil Blander, Joey Thurman, Keith Norris, Melanie Avalon, Molly Maloof, Vishal Gondal, Dr. Patrick Porter, and many more. Each episode is a treasure trove of knowledge, with Jean sharing personal anecdotes, expert interviews, and groundbreaking research."To understand someone's purpose, understand their goals, values, and priorities. Learn about their actions and behaviors over time. Know their background and experiences, their motivations, and aspirations. Make abstraction of their Sales Pitch.This is what the No Plan B Podcast is!" Jean Fallacara passionately remarks.Mr. Jonathan Singer, COO of LIFESPANNING MEDIA CORP, shared his enthusiasm, "The No Plan-B Podcast is a beacon of genuine storytelling and insightful content. We're honored to have such a distinguished voice as part of our LIFESPANNING family."Jean Fallacara remarked, "Integrating the Podcast into LIFESPANNING MEDIA CORP aligns perfectly with the overarching vision of Lifespanning. With the group's unmatched support and financial strength, our potential to impact even more individuals is amplified. Achieving 10K subscribers on YouTube is merely our starting point; with the backing of LIFESPANNING, we're poised for a future filled with immense possibilities."Listeners and fans can anticipate even richer content, exclusive interviews, and innovative collaborations in the upcoming months.For more details about the No Plan-B Podcast or to catch the latest episodes, please visitFor media inquiries and partnership opportunities, contact .________________________________________About LIFESPANNING MEDIA CORPLIFESPANNING MEDIA CORP, a pioneer in progressive longevity, health, and wellness discourse, emerges as a premier media powerhouse. With a commitment to producing, distributing, and championing top-tier content across six diverse platforms, the corporation boasts an eclectic mix of creators and brands. All are aligned with the mission of producing superior content that enlightens, engages, and empowers its global audience.At the heart of LIFESPANNING's ethos is the belief that longevity is not just about extending life but enriching it with moments of joy, purpose, and vitality. In a world undergoing rapid technological evolution, LIFESPANNING perceives both an opportunity and a responsibility. The goal? To ensure that as we age, we do so with intent, health, and gratification. This mission is deeply rooted in the conviction that a life well-lived is punctuated with moments that truly resonate.LIFESPANNING's endeavor is to seamlessly blend science, technology, humanity, and society, forging pathways that inform, educate, and inspire. More than just a media entity, LIFESPANNING MEDIA CORP is a revolution. It advocates a holistic approach to life, valuing both its quality and quantity, and is at the forefront of shaping the media landscape for the next generation.

Emma Rode

Lifespanning Media Corp

+1 302-548-9890

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other